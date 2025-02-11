They can’t sleep, I’ve moved on – El-Rufai blasts critics over rotational presidency

A former governor o Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday said the conscience of those within the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticizing him won’t allow them to “sleep”.

The former FCT minister said he had moved on because his past action of supporting Southern presidency in the APC was for God.

El-Rufai was reacting to comments by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and some members of the APC commending his stance on rotating the presidency to the South.

The former governor had posted an old video of Makinde commending him and APC governors for setting aside their ambitions and ensuring that the party’s presidential ticket was zoned to the South.

Makinde had said: “I must give Kudos to governors on the platform of APC. Governors like El-Rufai, governor of Jigawa, Mai Mala Buni; and that of Kogi. They came together within their party and said for the unity of this country, let’s sacrifice our ambition.

“Let the presidency rotate to the South, so we must give Kudos to them. But what happened in our own party is that we were fighting ourselves, I don’t think that is right.”

El-Rufai also posted a previous comment of an APC chieftain, Ayekooto Akindele, who said: “El-Rufai saw these political shenanigans COMING and BLOCKED its aftermath especially the strategy to split hausa from fulani Yoruba Christians from yoruba moslems against the north and the southern power shift precisely to the SW before the APC primary election& Tinubu thereafter.”

Posting on X on Monday, the former governor wrote: “We did what we did for God, Country and Party, expecting nothing in return.

“What is unfolding is merely another life experience, @realYusufTukur, and part and parcel of human nature. We have got over it and moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well. Thanks anyway. – @elrufai”

Lately, El-Rufai has been in the news for criticizing the APC over its alleged lack of internal democracy.

El-Rufai has said he no longer recognises APC because organs of the ruling party have not met in the past two years.