‘They can’t even keep a speech confidential’, Atiku taunts Tinubu, says his govt has failed

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has berated the present administration, which he accused of “failure on all fronts”.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election taunted President Bola Tinubu over how his nationwide broadcast was made public ahead of the scheduled time.

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, had announced late Saturday that Tinubu would address the nation by 7am by Sunday.

However, in line with tradition, text of the pre-recorded broadcast was released to the media with a 7:30am embargo.

The speech was released so that the print media could capture it in their Sunday edition.

But around midnight, the speech was all over social media such that when it was being broadcast, some persons jocularly read it line by line with the president.

In his response to the address, Atiku knocked the presidency over the manner in which the speech went viral ahead of broadcast.

“This administration has failed on all fronts, even in the simple task of keeping a presidential speech confidential. Typically, presidential addresses are shared under embargo with media houses. However, the premature leak of this speech, allowing Nigerians to read along with the President in real-time, starkly illustrates the media, nay Nigerians dwindling confidence in this administration,” Atiku said in a statement Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser, issued on his behalf.

He described the broadcast as hollow and inadequate in addressing the suffering of Nigerians, adding that it did not meet the demands of the protesters.

“This address lacks credibility and fails to offer any immediate, tangible solutions to the Nigerian people. Given the extensive publicity surrounding the protests and the threats issued by government officials against demonstrators, one would have expected President Tinubu to present groundbreaking reforms, particularly those aimed at reducing the exorbitant costs of governance.”

“But alas, no such announcements were made. The President ignored the protesters’ demands, such as suspending the purchase of aircraft for the President, downsizing his bloated cabinet, or even eliminating the costly and burdensome office of the First Lady, who has been indulging in extravagant trips at the nation’s expense.

“In his lacklustre recorded speech, President Tinubu offered a superficial account of his so-called reforms, revealing his own tenuous grasp of policy as he failed to convince his audience. While the President has spoken, it is unfortunate that his words lack substance and respect for the protesters’ sentiments, leaving Nigerians with little faith in his reform agenda – if one exists at all.

“We urge the President and his team to own up to their failures over the past 14 months and abandon the absurd theory that the protests are orchestrated by the opposition,” the statement read.