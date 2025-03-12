There’s life after power, Fubara tells lawmakers who shut the door against him

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has reacted after being denied access to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill at the Assembly Quarters.

Daily Trust had reported how Fubara was locked out from the Port Harcourt Aba road temporal Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, on Wednesday.

The governor arrived with his entourage but met the Assembly entrance gate under lock and key.

The lawmakers had given Fubara 48-hour ultimatum to the present the budget which was earlier approved by the 4-member faction of the assembly loyal to him.

But the Supreme Court had recognsied the 27-member loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the authentic members of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The governor had invited the lawmakers over to Government House, Port Harcourt, but they shunned the invitation.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Bori Zonal Hospital in Khana LGA, the governor lamented that, in line with the Supreme Court judgment, all stakeholders should prioritize safeguarding the state’s economy and ensuring that civil servants do not suffer unnecessary hardship.

The governor insisted that he followed due process to resolve the situation and expressed hope that the lawmakers would eventually comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

He said: “I made frantic efforts to reach the Speaker, which I believe he cannot deny, alongside other members of the Assembly.

“I even sent WhatsApp messages to them, notifying them that I would be coming at 10 am to present the budget. This was to ensure that Rivers State does not face any crisis because of me, as some have alleged.

“But unfortunately, when we got there this morning, we were denied access. And the next thing I heard was that no communication was made. I leave everything to God, who sees all things in secret.

“I am aware of reports in the media claiming there was no communication or effort on my part. So, I am using this platform to clarify the situation.

“Like I have always said, nothing lasts forever. Even the greatest power eventually comes to an end. What matters is how we use power. I have chosen not to abuse mine, no matter what they claim.

“When power is abused, it leads to situations like this. But I will remain restrained because I know that there is life after power.”

The latest development comes 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu asked Fubara to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Tinubu gave the directive when he hosted Niger Delta stakeholders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Before the meeting, Tony Okcoha, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, had asked Fubara to resign or be impeached.