‘There’s increase in reporting of GBV’

Wonder Woman Nigeria (WWN) has said over 400 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) were brought to its attention in the last six years, marking an increase in reporting of the trend in the country.

Speaking at a sensitization exercise in Kaduna, the Vice President, WWN, Anne Dirkling, urged community leaders and other critical stakeholders to use their influence to create more awareness on GBV.

She explained that fighting SGBV required collective actions, adding that it is everybody’s responsibility.

According to her, “400 cases of GBV were brought to their attention in the last 6 years. More cases are reported in Kaduna which is roughly 10% increase, it is a good sign and that means, advocacy is working and also different platforms that encourage people to talk and Kaduna State government is doing a lot.”

She called for more awareness on reporting cases of GBV in order to curb the scourge of the menace in society.

Earlier, Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu Ibrahim who was represented by her SA, Hajia Maryam Muazu, said all hands must be on deck to ensure success is achieved.

She noted that prevention was still one of the challenges, saying that Kaduna has 4 referral centres where survivors can report.

The programme tagged ‘Voices Against Gender-based: Advocacy, Art and Action’ was organised as part of activities to mark the 16 days of activism against GBV.