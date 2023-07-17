There’s an attempt to discredit us, TETFund raises alarm

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has raised alarm over malicious allegations against it over its non-compromising Stand Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of the fund,…

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has raised alarm over malicious allegations against it over its non-compromising Stand

Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of the fund, had been accused of contract fraud and procurement racketeering.

But in a statement on Monday, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, TETFund’s spokesperson, described such allegations as attempts to discredit the agency.

Oniyangi attributed the allegations to those unhappy with the resolution of TETFund’s management not to succumb to frivolous requests.

“The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has in recent times witnessed a surge in the activities of fraudulent individuals and groups who devise all sorts of means to defraud stakeholders and unsuspecting members of the public in the name of the Fund.”

“Some of the antics employed by these individual and groups include: a allegation of contract fraud & procurement racketeering. These spurious and unfounded allegations which came up barely four months after the assumption of office of the executive secretary were addressed by the Fund in a press release titled ‘Corruption Fights Back as Echono Implements Sweeping Reforms’ issued on 22nd July, 2022.

“TETFund has received reports of fake Special Intervention Approval Letters which are presented to Heads of Beneficiary Institutions by fraudulent individuals who claim to represent the interest of the Fund. Heads of institutions have been cautioned to beware of this practice and verify all transactions directly from TETFund.

“Security agencies have also been informed and some arrests were made including an ongoing prosecution.

“The Fund has also received various reports about the activities of some nefarious individuals/groups who attempt to commit fraud using the name and profile of the Executive Secretary in operating fake social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter amongst others with claims of providing opportunities of TETFund procurement jobs to unsuspecting members of the public. We have repeatedly and consistently warned members of the public that the Executive Secretary is not on any of these social media platforms and does not transact any kind of business on them.

“There have also been reports of fraudulent claims of payment of grants and award of scholarships to Nigerian Students. This is usually circulated on social media platforms with a link that directs victims to fraudulent websites. It is also intended to create disaffection amongst students towards the Fund.

“Reports of fake employment opportunities advertised online have also become rampant and the Fund has been active in dispelling such.

“It is important to state that TETFund has been established as an international brand with two countries currently understudying its system and processes. Ghana has since adopted the same model with the establishment of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund). The Fund has entered into 11 international partnership agreements and appointed into global knowledge-based institutions spanning Research, Innovation and funding models.

“Considering the giant strides and positive contributions of the Fund towards national development, therefore, it is a great disservice to the country for faceless, self-serving and malevolent interlopers to attempt to discredit the Agency through false, baseless and unfounded allegations.”

