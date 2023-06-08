There’s a new man in my life, says Kim Khardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, American media personality says there is a new man in her life....

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, American media personality, says there is a new man in her life.

She disclosed this Thursday during an episode of the “Kardashians”, while out to lunch with a close family friend, Scott Disick.

The Skims founder told Disick about her new lover, who they both chose to nickname “Drop Dead Fred”.

The reality star told Scott that Fred “So meets the standards,” but that she “wants to sneak around a bit” before going public with him.

She said: “If you are seen with someone then, if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick.

“The one thing I learned from my last situation was that the media made me feel like I was in a real serious relationship very quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit, like there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”

While it’s unclear who Kardashian is dating, in 2022, the mother of four admitted that she was hoping to find a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist or doctor.”

She parted ways with Kanye West, father of her kids, in 2022.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...