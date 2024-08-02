There should be Political Will to Enhance Primary Education – Kaduna LG Chairman

Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government, Muktar Baloni, has sought political will from the government to develop primary education in the state. According to him,…

According to him, primary education is the foundation of all education and a key component for human development.

He disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen during the First Education Summit organized by the Local Government under his leadership.

He explained that the primary education sector is one that his administration believes has performed well, even though there have been challenges over the last three years.

He further emphasized that they are working to ensure that necessary resources are allocated within the limited scope to deliver.

According to him, the summit, being the first in the history of the LGA, is tantamount to what he has done, highlighting the challenges they have faced and serving as a guideline for the incoming council administration, as he has about two months remaining in his tenure.

“The primary education sector is one where we believe we have performed well, even though we still face challenges, mainly related to political will. We have all the necessary political will required for allocating resources for effective primary education in Kaduna North LGA.”

“We are concerned and indeed worried about whether this political will can be sustained. For primary education and other government services to be effectively driven, we need data on the ground rather than just what is written on paper,” he said.

He also called for synergy with existing stakeholders, particularly the State Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other LGAs, for the development of primary education in the state.

In her remarks, the Educational Secretary of Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hajiya Fatima Sani, said that a majority of teachers in private schools are quacks.

She added that some private schools underpay their teachers, which has affected the quality of teaching in those schools.

According to her, teachers in public schools are better paid, which makes them more dedicated to their work.

She also mentioned that, while working with the State Quality Assurance, they advised private school teachers to further their education to acquire more teaching skills from the National Teachers Institute (NTI) in the state and other institutions to make them qualify teachers.