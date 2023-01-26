There are more desperados than democrats among politicians – Kabiru Yusuf 

The Chairman of Media Trust Group, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, has said it is hard to envisage an unchallenged electoral outcome with the country’s acute insecurity and the candidates’ use of mud-slinging and personality attacks.

He said there are more desperados than democrats among politicians.

He stated these Thursday in his welcome address at 20th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

Citing the statement credited to APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleging plans to scuttle the national election through fuel scarcity and naira redesign as well as attacks on electoral and security facilities and personnel, including banditry and kidnappings, Yusuf said there were sober voices, warning of flashing red lights ahead of the election.

He, however, said if Nigerians ignored the provocations, the country could have peaceful and fair elections.

He said: “The government and its security agencies must be aware that in hundreds of towns and villages across the North West and North East of the country, banditry and kidnappings have made normal life impossible. It remains to be seen if people faced with such existential threats can patiently queue to do their civic duty.

“In the South East, violent agitation by IPOB, mostly directed against Police and INEC facilities and personnel, might put off whole communities from voting.

“This deliberate disenfranchisement will feed into the separatist agenda and become self-fulfilling prophecy.

“When you add this to the online and offline political vitriol; the dirty tricks campaign and the dirtier money making the rounds; it is hard to envisage an uncontested electoral outcome. But I Know what Jibo will say; we must all grit our teeth and do our duty.

“Indeed, if we the citizens ignore the provocations, Nigeria could be the ultimate winner at the polls. It is in our collective interest to give this poor, yet rich country, another chance to rise from the ashes.

“I hope what we learn today, will prepare us for the twist and turns of the next few weeks. It is clear that there are more desperados than democrats among the candidates for polls. This is the time for sober reflection. Then we have to live for four, or eight years, with the choices we make.”