There are hypocrites among Muslims, Christians – Gov. Mutfwang 

The Plateau state governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has noted that there are hypocrites among the faithful of Islam and Christianity and they live within various communities.

Governor Mutfwang who disclosed this on Sunday when the Muslim community paid him a Sallah homage, at the Old Government House. The governor said that from experience, he had seen bad people who were not patriotic to the development of the societies and these set of people could be found in every aspect of life as he appreciated the Muslims community for visiting him during the Sallah celebration.

Mutfwang said ” This kind of visit is proves that all the rumours about ethno-religious intolerance among us are not true. During the 2023 campaign, I entered the Central Mosque three times to explain to Muslims that I will never be a party to injustice.

“I could recall that there was a time when I visited Muslims in the Mosque. During my discussion with them, I told them that in my life, I saw hypocrites among Muslims and I also saw hypocrites among Christians. I equally saw Muslims and Christians who are just.

“I wish to see as a governor when Muslims in the Christian-dominated communities would be accommodated. I wish to see when Christians in the Muslim-dominated areas would be accommodated. With this, I believe, we can ensure unity. I will make sure I unite Plateau. I thank you for visiting me. By the grace of God, I will continue to ensure justice among the people of Plateau state.”

In his remark, the former emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who was among the entourage of the Muslim community, said the Muslims in the state would continue to pray for the state, adding that “we pray Allah to bring peace in the state and the country at large. May peace be sustained in the state. We pray that both Muslims and Christians live together in harmony.”

Daily Trust reports that the state has been battling with ethno-religious conflicts which have claimed hundreds of lives for the last two decades.

