THEME: ACCELERATE ACTION

Imagine a world where systemic barriers and biases against women are dismantled, paving the way for every woman to thrive both personally and professionally. That vision is possible if we work together.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day; #AccelerateAction, is a powerful call for swift and decisive steps toward gender equality. It calls for urgency in eliminating systemic barriers and biases against women in all aspects of life.

Here in Nigeria, amidst the global celebration of this day, we must not forget the challenges that lie ahead. While the Nigerian constitution upholds gender equality and non-discrimination, many women still face significant injustice and marginalisation.

Systemic barriers such as limited access to education, low political representation and cultural norms that limit women’s rights persist, manifesting in discrimination, gender-based violence, and economic inequality. In some cases, these challenges escalate into outright oppression, harassment, and violence.

We see this too often in the rising incidences of femicide, sexual harassment and domestic violence. The age-old form of oppression that seeks to silence women, stifling their voices from speaking truth to power, is manifesting in many folds. These repressive actions that seek to drag us back are taking severe emotional and psychological tolls on women, pushing many to the brink.

However, despite these challenges, a quiet revolution is taking place across many parts of Nigeria. Women who understand the urgency of equal opportunities are not backing down. These change-makers are increasing momentum, breaking barriers and setting examples for others to follow. In this special edition, join us as we honour their contributions, and recognize and support their efforts.

From Seember Adoor in Makurdi, who has found a place among male tricycle operators, to the open auto-shop of Farin Gada in Jos where Ella the painter is carving a niche for herself, to the entrepreneurial cap-making housewives of Rimin Gado in Kano, we bring to you the spirit of resilience these women embody, as they move into male-dominated spaces and own it.

One outstanding story is that of Amrah, a young woman in Niger State who is reshaping the narrative by advocating for greater female representation in politics. She is equipping and empowering women to step into political roles and pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated industries like IT.

Interestingly, even the most vulnerable among us recognise that collective resilience is key to a better future. In this edition, you will meet the resilient market women of Gombe, mostly widows and divorcees, who are lifting each other to create a world where women, no matter their circumstances, can thrive and gain financial independence.

No doubt, to truly accelerate action, we must ensure that more girls have access to quality education, provide women with reproductive and healthcare services, and support them in achieving financial independence through skill development and economic empowerment. Most importantly, we must create workspaces where women can thrive without harassment, and eliminate harmful practices, gender-based violence, and all forms of discrimination.

As we accelerate action, we must all play a part in eliminating the root causes of discrimination that curtail girls and women’s rights in private and public spaces. This step must start by knocking down any attempt to silence women. Happy International Women’s Day, Nigeria!