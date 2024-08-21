‘Their retirement long overdue’, Dokpesi Jnr justifies Shake-up at DAAR Communications

Chairperson of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, has offered explanation into the recent changes at the company. The shake-up, which led to the exit of…

The shake-up, which led to the exit of many long-serving directors, is part of a broader strategy to align with regulatory requirements and ensure the company’s future growth, according to Dokpesi Jnr.

DAAR Communications boss clarified that the decision to part ways with these directors was not driven by personal preference.

“It isn’t a personal decision to ask anyone to go,” he stated. “If it were up to me, I would definitely want to harness the experiences, relationships, and skill sets of our management for a little bit longer.”

“As a publicly listed company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, DAAR Communications is subject to the rules set by the Security and Exchange Commission and the code of corporate governance.”

He said the regulations mandate that directors serve no more than two terms of five years.

Dokpesi Jnr emphasized, “Our responsibilities to our shareholders transcend personal choices or opinions.”

He noted that many of the current management team members had been with DAAR Communications since its early days, with some serving for up to 27 years.

“Their retirement is, in fact, long overdue. This decision should have been made five, six, or seven years ago.”

Dokpesi Jnr also addressed the political context influencing the timing of the changes.

Reflecting on the Buhari administration’s impact on the organisation, he noted, “During that period, the treatment of AIT and our founder was difficult. Implementing changes at that time might not have been the best idea.”

With the current political environment now more favorable, Dokpesi Jnr believes it is an ideal time for a strategic review of the company’s direction.

He said: “The time is right for us to review where we want to go,” he remarked. “We must decide whether to continue on our existing trajectory or to pursue something different.”

He highlighted that the shake-up aims to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory standards, thereby instilling confidence in investors and supporting the company’s growth.

“We need to abide by existing laws and regulations to give the investing public confidence in our organization and its administration,” Dokpesi Jnr explained.