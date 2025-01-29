The unfair targeting of National Assembly lawmakers

It is disheartening that once again, lawmakers in the National Assembly are being painted as villains in the public eye without proper consideration of the facts.

The recent allegations of bribery involving some lawmakers and heads of federal universities, as reported by the media, raise important questions about the integrity of reporting and the public’s understanding of the legislative process.

The National Assembly plays a critical role in ensuring accountability and transparency in government. As part of their constitutional mandate, lawmakers scrutinize budget proposals and allocations to guarantee that public funds are used judiciously.

This responsibility includes engaging in oversight functions to ensure that ministries, departments, agencies and institutions in federal establishments properly implement their budgets for the benefit of all Nigerians.

When lawmakers perform this duty diligently, it is often misinterpreted as an attempt to extort or intimidate. Such narratives undermine their efforts to promote good governance.

The unfair focus on the legislature diverts attention from the numerous challenges and corrupt practices occurring within the Executive arm of government.

While the public eagerly demands accountability from lawmakers, the same level of scrutiny is rarely applied to those responsible for the direct execution of public policies and budgets.

This selective criticism unfairly shifts the blame for systemic issues and undermines the National Assembly’s role as a watchdog of democracy.

It is important to highlight that lawmakers have contributed immensely to national development. From passing key legislation to facilitating constituency projects and ensuring that public institutions are properly funded, their impact is far-reaching.

Yet, despite these wonderful contributions, lawmakers are often vilified and blamed for every perceived inefficiency in the system.

The National Assembly is not perfect, like every other institution, it has its flaws. However, the blanket accusations of corruption and wrongdoing serve only to erode public confidence in governance.

It is essential that allegations such as those reported in the media are thoroughly investigated and the facts laid bare. Any lawmaker found culpable should face the full weight of the law, but it is equally important to avoid generalizations that tarnish the reputation of the entire legislative body.

Nigerians must also reflect on their expectations of the legislature and recognize its unique and challenging role in holding the Executive accountable.

The National Assembly remains committed to its mandate of oversight, representation, and lawmaking for safeguarding of democracy and democratic governance.

It is only through mutual understanding and collaboration between lawmakers and the public that Nigeria can move closer to achieving its developmental goals.

Let us resist the temptation to scapegoat the legislature and instead demand accountability across all arms of government.

Yusuf Ali wrote in from Abuja