The Truth of Social Media Influence on Your Health

In this episode of YOUR WELLNESS, we’re diving into the pros and cons of relying on social media influencers for health advice.

Join us as we examine how influencers can be both a source of inspiration and potential misinformation in your wellness journey.

Discover how influencers make health info accessible and relatable to young people, providing education, awareness, and a supportive community, But beware of the credibility gap and the influence of brands, which can lead to inaccurate advice and unrealistic body standards, impacting your well-being.

Before you take that skincare or slimming tea recommendation, remember to prioritise your health and seek guidance from trusted sources.

