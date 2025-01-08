the top 10 must watch golfing events of 2025

The 2025 golf calendar promises thrilling action with iconic tournaments featuring the world’s best players. From the historic Masters at Augusta to the fiercely contested Ryder Cup, fans can expect breathtaking performances.

These top ten events will showcase unparalleled skill, drama, and tradition, making 2025 an unforgettable year for golf enthusiasts.

The Masters Tournament

Scheduled for April 10–13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA, this iconic event is renowned for its rich traditions and the coveted Green Jacket awarded to the champion.

PGA Championship

Taking place from May 15–18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, this major championship attracts a competitive field vying for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.

U.S. Open

Set for June 12–15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA, the U.S. Open is known for its challenging courses and is a true test of golfing skill.

The Open Championship

From July 17–20, Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland will host this oldest major, often referred to as The Open, featuring links-style golf and unpredictable weather conditions.

Ryder Cup

Scheduled for September 26–28 at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, USA, this biennial team event pits the best golfers from the USA against those from Europe in a match-play format.

The Players Championship

Taking place from March 13–16 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, this tournament is often dubbed the “fifth major” due to its strong field and iconic 17th island green.

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Set for March 6–9 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, USA, this event honours the legacy of Arnold Palmer and is a favourite among players and fans alike.

Genesis Invitational

From February 13–16 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, this tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods and attracts a strong field to a historic venue.

Memorial Tournament

Scheduled for May 29–June 1 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, USA, this event, founded by Jack Nicklaus, is known for its challenging course and elite field.

Tour Championship

Taking place from August 21–24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, this tournament concludes the PGA Tour season, determining the FedEx Cup champion.

These events are highlights of the 2025 golf season, offering fans numerous opportunities to witness high-level competition across various prestigious venues. Whether it’s chasing majors or team glory, these events define 2025 as a spectacular year for global golf excellence.