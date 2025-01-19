Suspicious role our driver played in our kidnap – NYSC victim

Miss Abasifreke Joseph, a Corps Member, kidnapped on January 9, 2025 along Enugu-Ezike Road, on her way to Kogi, says she faced torture and hunger in the hands of her captors.

Joseph, who was released on January 13, gave the narration in Abak, on Sunday, when Mr Sam Pepple, the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom, visited her.

She said: “I spent five days and five nights at the kidnappers’ den without water and food.”

The corps member said she and other hostages were beaten and dispossessed of their mobile phones and other valuables.