The Stage For The Second Meme Coin War Is Set By ApeCoin, Big Eyes Coin & Caged Beasts!

Welcome, Crypto Soldiers! In this article, we bring you the latest report from the ongoing meme coin battle, which is shaping up to be the…

Welcome, Crypto Soldiers! In this article, we bring you the latest report from the ongoing meme coin battle, which is shaping up to be the biggest conflict the crypto market has witnessed.

A new contender has announced its intent on entering the conflict! Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is taking its excitingly terrifying name seriously, which could make it a real threat to the veteran ApeCoin (APE). With that said, Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) campaign is coming to an end as it prepares to take the win!

Big Eyes Coin Steaming Along to the Finish Line

Big Eyes Coin has garnered significant anticipation over the past few months, thanks to its reported functionality and promising incentives. With only five days remaining before the presale concludes, the project is well on its way to achieving its $50 million goal. The community’s trust in the project is well-founded, as 70% of the 200 trillion token supply has already been sold. What sets Big Eyes Coin apart is its tokens’ actual utility, ensuring real value for investors.

After its hugely successful presale ends, the coin will officially launch just a few weeks later. Holders will gain access to the coin, enabling them to produce, exchange, and accumulate digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain. Users will have the opportunity to collect and trade exclusive Big Eyes NFTs on a dedicated marketplace, adding another layer of value to the project.

ApeCoin Keeps NFTs in the Family

Speaking of NFTs, this is the perfect segway into the next crypto that has played a huge role in the current battle for Dogecoin’s (DOGE) throne. A little more than a year ago, ApeCoin was introduced to support the market’s expansion into new trends, such as the metaverse. The renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a beloved NFT collection, has captivated NFT enthusiasts across various platforms, including Twitter.

Considering how much crypto and NFTs actually have in common when it comes to real equity being created virtually, as well as the fact that many crypto projects have their own NFTs now, it only made sense for one of the biggest NFT platforms to launch their own crypto as well.

Since launching its own cryptocurrency, ApeCoin is actively involved in gaming-related NFT operations, distributing special tokens to club members for use on the integrated gaming hub. Users can also design their own NFTs to utilize the platform’s user interface. In order to advance, the community wishes to promote the Metaverse ecosystem, where the NFTs will work more efficiently.

Prepare for Caged Beasts!

And now for the main event! With so many meme coins on the market, some old, some new, and all competing with each other; finding something that sets a project apart can be a game changer. This is exactly the case with Caged Beasts. With its innovative Caged Liquidity technology, the meme coin project successfully stands apart from the competition despite not even “existing” yet.

By safely locking funds, encouraging transparency, and differentiating itself from other tokens on the market with its distinctive look, this one-of-a-kind community token adopts a brave stance.

Caged Beasts’s primary goal is to revolutionise the finance sector by embracing decentralised methods. With each token, investors gain ownership of a caged beast—a majestic creature undergoing a spectacular metamorphosis powered by mutagens, cybernetics, and cutting-edge weaponry. The ultimate goal is to unleash these powerful creatures into the cryptocurrency space, where they will face off against the long-standing supremacy of traditional financial institutions.

While Caged Beasts’ IPO stage is yet to begin, the project has already generated considerable buzz. The presale will commence in precisely 14 days, making June an opportune time to join this potentially game-changing meme coin. Nonetheless, ApeCoin and Big Eyes Coin remain excellent crypto options worth considering, especially as Big Eyes plans for a June launch after a successful presale ending on June 3rd.

Find out more about Caged Beasts (BEASTS):

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...