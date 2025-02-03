The solemnity of funeral of Sgt Akawala

Funerals are normally staid and solemn, but the recent one conducted at the burial of Sgt Dalet Akawala even went above and beyond. The much-loved sergeant, a horse of the most distinguished lineage, was the mascot of the 1st Division of the Nigerian Army. The funeral took place on the last Saturday of last month at the divisional headquarters complex in Kawo, Kaduna. As was widely reported, it was a fully regimental affair attended by the upper echelon of the Nigerian Army and the ceremony was of the kind of high solemnity the army sees off its most distinguished.

To underline the importance of the ceremony, it was presided over by the Deputy Chief of Staff Administration, Colonel IA Akabike, who represented the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Div and Commander of Sector 1 of Operation Fansan Yanma, Major General Mayirenso Saraso. At the ceremony, the GOC paid encomiums on the late Sgt Dalet Danfari Akawala, saying that the mascot ‘served the Division with loyalty and dedication, embodying the spirit of courage and resilience. Today’s ceremony is our way of paying the last respect to a companion who brought pride and identity to the Division,’’ he said.

Readers might wonder what all this fuss is over a dead mascot. A lot. Those with the most basic knowledge of military tradition will tell you most units adopt a mascot, usually a pet animal which is maintained for ceremonial purposes and might even become their emblem. The mascots that serve in these roles are different from working animals, which could be involved in combat or transport roles. Nevertheless, some mascots serve in combat and transport roles. Dogs were the most common, but horses, bears, cats, donkeys, monkeys, lizards, pigs, goats and birds were also adopted as mascots.

All over the world, mascots serve the unit as a symbol of pride, tradition, and camaraderie among the soldiers and would even participate in ceremonies, parades and public events. They are given official ranks. Some even receive promotions based on service and could be demoted for misbehaviour. Mascot Stubby, a Boston Terrier was once promoted in the US Army to the rank of sergeant after showing bravery in battle warning troops of gas attacks and capturing a German spy. On the other hand, Lance Corporal William Windsor, a goat mascot in the Royal Welsh Regiment of the British Army was once demoted for misbehaviour during the parade.

The British royalty have a special place in their ceremonial parades for the mascots in their national army. Recently during the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, a special parade was set aside for the British Army mascots at Edinburgh Palace. After the parade, the mascots even posed for a special photograph to mark the event. The photograph was framed and presented to the Queen.

Sgt Akawala had a dignified and noble appearance. Its picture that was circulated in the media showed the distinguished sergeant standing proudly, decked out in all the paraphernalia – bridle, saddle, reins and the accoutrements befitting his status – his golden mane fluffing in the air. I guess in its halcyon days, the sergeant must have been a sight to see, marching in a stately fashion with its massive tail trailing. Sgt Akawala had pedigree, also. He was described as a direct descendant of the pioneer Mascot of the Division, Sgt Farin Doki, who served from 1995 until it died in 2011. After Sgt Farin Doki’s death, the Division acquired a new mascot, Sgt Danfari Akawala, who served until it died in 2014.

Its foal, Dalet Akawala, succeeded its father as the Division’s Mascot on January 1, 2015, and faithfully served, earning its echelons up to full sergeant, until its demise on January 24, 2025. Sgt Akawala was given a fitting burial. Its body lay in state, draped appropriately in the green, white and green of the Nigerian national flag, complete with symbolic service boots, belt and cap. It was finally led to its resting place, attended by dour-looking servicemen.

The demise of a horse affects me a great deal, more so a regimental mascot. Maybe because I grew up in Maiduguri among horses, as my father was a keen horseman. He owned racing horses in the 1950s and 1960s when horse racing was a great pastime in many towns of the Northern Region. Whenever it was held, the Maiduguri racing event was particularly special as horses and their owners descended massively from Kano, Zaria and Jos and even from the surrounding countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroun.

A horse racing event was a carnival of sorts and whenever it was ongoing the whole of Maiduguri partook in it. As children, we revelled in its splendour though we were a great deal of a nuisance to the organisers. The present Murtala Square, then officially known as the Race Course – Filin Sukuwa – was the expansive venue for the horse racing events. It is a pity horseracing as a popular event lost currency from the 1970s in all the towns of the North.

This columnist feels the death of Sgt Dalet Akawala acutely, and accordingly sends his deep condolences to the GOC, officers and men of Ist Div, Kaduna. May Sgt Akawala continue to rest in peace.