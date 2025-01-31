The Secret Lives of Abuja’s Sex workers

This compelling documentary uncovers the untold stories of former sex workers in Abuja who have left that line of business. In candid and heartfelt interviews, they share their life-changing journeys, revealing how they got involved in the trade, the risks they faced, and the lessons they learned along the way. Their powerful testimonies also highlight the turning points that led them to break free from this lifestyle and seek a fresh start.
