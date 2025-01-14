The Scoop Initiative Announces New Board of Trustees

The Scoop Humanitarian Storytelling Initiative has reconstituted its Board of Trustees.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the new board is comprised of a distinguished assembly of thought leaders dedicated to advancing inclusive storytelling and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

“Professor Daniel Musa Gwary leads the board. He is a globally recognized authority on climate adaptation and disaster risk management. Currently serving as the Director of the Centre for Arid Zone Studies at the University of Maiduguri, Professor Gwary has significantly influenced environmental policy, including drafting Nigeria’s Drought and Desertification Policy and contributing to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“His leadership will be instrumental in steering The Scoop’s climate resilience and sustainability initiatives through impactful storytelling. The board also includes a roster of accomplished professionals and visionaries:

‘Dr. Cheryl Owsley Jackson: A media professional and educator, Dr. Jackson is dedicated to fostering equity and justice through inclusive storytelling and transformative media practices.

“Dr. Ismaila M. Yakubu: An academic and researcher specializing in organizational and health psychology, Dr. Yakubu is committed to advancing psychological well-being and innovation.

“Hajara Musa: A transformative educationist and Head Teacher at LEA Model School in Abuja, Hajara is celebrated for implementing inclusive and innovative teaching practices.

“Mukhtar Halilu Modibbo (MHM): A governance and transparency advocate, Mukhtar leads the “Follow the Money” movement, mobilizing communities across Africa to demand accountability and improved public services.

“Professor James D. Kelly: A veteran journalist and educator, Professor Kelly bridges academic expertise and global social impact through his distinguished career in journalism and communication studies.

“Zainab Bala: Founder of The Scoop and an award-winning journalist, Zainab leverages storytelling to champion social justice, human rights, and climate advocacy on global platforms.

“This diverse and accomplished board exemplifies The Scoop’s commitment to uniting expertise from various fields to address critical humanitarian challenges through the lens of storytelling.”