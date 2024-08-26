The sad exit of Sarkin Gobir

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, will remain unforgettable to the people of Sokoto, following the brutal murder of Sarkin Gobir, District Head of Gatawa, Alhaji Isa…

Sarkin Gobir Bawa was abducted by bandits on July 27, 2024, alongside his son, Kabiru Isa, at Kwanar Maharba while returning from Sokoto where he attended a meeting at the Sultanate palace.

The district head, Daily Trust learnt, was said to have been accosted by his abductors at a spot that was notorious for bandits’ attacks.

The monarch was known for his active involvement in the fight against banditry in the state.

Upon his abduction, members of the royal family commenced efforts to secure his release. His son, Surajo Isa, said he had met the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Muhammad Gobir, on how the state government could help to secure the release of the monarch.

Surajo said: “I have personally met the deputy governor three times on this matter but all in vain. When we realised that the government was not paying attention to the issue, we opted for personal effort to free my father.

“We suspect that politics has played a greater role in the whole issue. Members of our family, including Sarki are being considered as ardent supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that is why the government refused to secure the release of my father,” he said.

Sarkin Gobir’s last public outing

The late Sarkin Gobir made his last public statement from the bandits’ den. In a feeble, heartrending voice, disheveled, and in blood-stained clothes, with his hands tied at his back, the 74-year-old monarch appeared in a video clip released by the bandits, a few days before his death. The district head pleaded passionately to the government and general public to come to his aid and free him from his abductors.

Bawa, who has spent 45 years on the throne, said in the video clip that if nothing was done by the fateful day the clip was shown, that might be his last day on earth alive.

“Today (Wednesday) is the final day, so if they want to assist me, they should assist me now. I swear to Almighty Allah that even the bandits are tired because they have done their best, but there has been no assistance from the government. I have served the government for about 45 years in the traditional institution.”

Efforts made to free Sarkin Gobir

The abductors of the district head had initially demanded a ransom of N500 million but later reduced it to N100 million after a bargain with members of his family. Still not satisfied with the figures, the family continued bargaining with bandits until an agreement was reached to pay N60 million and five new motorcycles as ransom.

Also, speaking on the sad development, Aminu Boza, the member representing Sabon Birni (North) in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, said the bandits to collect N60 million ransom along with five motorcycles for the release of the monarch, when suddenly the news of his death broke.

Why bandits killed Sarkin Gobir

Daily Trust reports that the long time taken in negotiating with bandits and delivering the ransom could probably be the factor that led to the killing of the monarch. It took the family almost 20 days to reach an agreement with the bandits.

According to Hon. Aminu Boza, the delay in delivering the ransom was caused by the difficulties encountered in getting the specification of the motorcycles demanded by the bandits which is popularly known as ‘Boko Haram’.

“After we got the motorcycles on Wednesday, unfortunately, the bandits did not call the person they were communicating with. They usually called twice a day – 8am and 5pm – but that day, they did not call throughout.’’

Also, Gwanda Gobir said the family had to travel to Zaria to get the particular brand of motorcycle. “We got pieces in Sokoto and some in Zaria. It took us days before we could get this brand of motorcycle.”

Gobir added that when members of the royal family realised that the state government was not handling the matter properly, they opted for personal efforts.

“It was while we were making efforts that the chairman of Sabon Birni LGA informed us that the state government had approved the money for the release of the monarch and asked the family to go to Sokoto to collect it.

“So, following this development, we delegated members of the family to go to Sokoto to collect the money. I then proceeded to Abuja and started preparing for a hospital where to take the monarch for medical check-up after his release.”

How the news of Sarkin Gobir’s death broke

According to Gwanda Gobir, while the family of the monarch was making fervent efforts to secure his release, a prominent traditional ruler from Shinkafi in Zamfara State called and informed them about the death of Sarkin Gobir.

“The traditional ruler said he had sent someone to the bandits’ den to further negotiate for the release of Sarkin Gobir and his son. Upon arrival, he saw the dead body of Sarkin lying on the ground. He then called the traditional ruler and told him that no money should be sent to the bandits because the monarch was dead.’’

Despite killing the monarch, Daily Trust reliably gathered that the bandits had collected the ransom they demanded before they finally released the son of the late monarch, Alhaji Kabir Isa Muhammad Bawa.

Alhaji Bawa, who was released on Wednesday hours after the death of his father, is currently receiving medical attention at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Hon. Boza confirmed that the bandits had collected a ransom before they finally released the son of the late monarch.

Asked about the corpse of the monarch, Boza said: “Unfortunately, they have buried the remains of Sarki in the bush. We learnt that he died in the night and was buried in the morning.

“The son, Alhaji Isa, is currently receiving treatment at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto. It’s unfortunate that the monarch would not be seen again by his family and subjects.’’

Thousands of mourners on Thursday attended the funeral prayer for the murdered district head in absentia. According to his son, Turakin Gobir, Surajo Isa, the prayer was held around 10am and was attended by the people of Sabon Birni and environs.

“We thank God for his life. He spent all his life serving his people and we are proud of that. We thank Nigerians for identifying with the family in this trying time,” he said.

The late Sarkin Gobir, Isa Muhammad Bawa is survived by three wives, 18 children and many grandchildren.

Protest erupted in Sabon Birni

Some angry youth in Sabon Birni, went on rampage protesting over the murder of the Sarkin Gobir. They demanded for investigation into the matter, saying those responsible for the killing should not go unpunished.

The protesters vandalised some public structures including a Shari’ah Court, official residence of the Kadi (Judge), APC office and an unserviceable car as well as a building belonging to the local government council.

This led to the imposition of a 6am-6pm curfew and arrest of some youths in the community. The Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Command, SP Ahmed Rufa’i, who confirmed the development, did not specify the number of people arrested.

However, a resident of the area, Aminu Ibrahim, said that 21 youths were arrested.

Son of late Sarkin Gobir accuses Hon. Aminu Boza

Kabiru Isa, the son of late Sarkin Gobir, who was abducted alongside his late father, has accused Hon. Aminu Boza, member representing Sabon Birni (North) as responsible for their abduction.

Featured in a short video clip while speaking from his hospital bed, Kabiru said “Wallahi one of the bandits told us that it is Aminu Boza that gave them a gun to abduct Sarki. Wallahi, Wallahi he made this confession in my presence and in the presence of Sarki. They said they were given N5 million to abduct Sarki.

“…When they said they didn’t know how to do it, they were given direction on how to carry out the operation. They said Hon. Boza told them to place a ransom on Sarki and if he fails to pay, he (Boza) will give them the money.”

Boza reacts

Reacting to the allegation in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), Boza denied involvement in the abduction of the late Sarkin Gobir and his son.

“I am a fervent critic of banditry; the bandits and general public know this… So, if today, a bandit said I have given them N5m to abduct somebody I will not be surprised because whoever is fighting banditry definitely the bandits will fight him back.

“The bandits have made three attempts to kill me but all in vain… I thank God because even my enemy knows my stand about banditry; I don’t want bandits, I don’t support them and I don’t support any dialogue with them. I have made my stand clear before and I am still on that.

“…The allegation is baseless and uncalled for. I can tell you with the exception of Halilu Tsububu whom I met at a dialogue meeting during the Aminu Tambuwal-led government, I have never seen any of the bandits’ leaders in my life. Where did I meet the bandits and give them the N5m? With which phone number did I communicate with them?

“So, I want to assure the general public that this issue will not in any way discourage or distract me from fighting banditry. Even if the bandits succeed in killing me, I will die a martyr. And whatever allegations the bandits or politicians will level against me, God knows I did not do it and I will never do it. I am sure God will vindicate me no matter how long it takes.”