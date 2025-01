‘The red biro is still with me’, Fubara taunts Wike’s camp

Governor Similanayi Fubara has taunted the camp of Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying he still has “the red biro with him”.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara said this at a Crossover service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of January 1.

During the service, Fubara expressed solid faith in the omnipotence of God to “crush self-styled enemies of the State and its people.”

He raised a gallantry song, while those who attended the service picked up the lines, singing along: “At the mention of your name (God), every knee shall bow. At the mention of your name, every tongue confess. That you are Lord, you are Lord, you are King, you are King of kings.”

He said the wordings of the song were not just consolatory but a charge to embolden the people to firm up their trust in God, who alone can navigate the path to greater triumph in the New Year.

He said, “The Red Biro is still filled. It is still here with me. Every plan of the enemy will continue to crash,” he said.

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta, Dr Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, who conducted the service, recalled the many challenges, including conspiracy, blackmail, attacks, economic hardship and ill-health and near hopeless situations experienced in 2024 but quickly added that those troubles never overwhelmed the brethren.

Rt Rev Oko-Jaja said God has given a new song of triumph to those who are grateful to Him for the marvellous works perfected in their lives, admonishing them that in the New Year, God will faithfully uphold, deliver and ensure that they continue to live victoriously.

He prayed for the peace, unity, progress and accelerated development of the State in line with the key targets of the State Government’s 2025 Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development.