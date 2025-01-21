The reality of education and digitisation in developing countries

According to Unicef Nigeria, even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school. In spite of being the most populous country in Africa and having the largest economy, Nigeria has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world, with only 59% of the adult population able to read and write. As we witness the world’s continuously advance into the digital age, the education sector is also being revolutionized and while this is good for a country’s economic growth, developing countries, like Nigeria, still struggle with sustaining these changes.

Digitization in education is the integration of technology into everyday learning, such as online courses, virtual classrooms, and digital textbooks. It is seen to be providing better access, enhanced learning outcomes, and preparing students for the demands of the 21st century. However, the journey towards a fully digitized education in these regions is met with challenges that require innovative solutions and sustained efforts.

One of the core pressing challenges in developing countries like Nigeria is the digital divide—this is the gap between those who have access to digital technology and those who do not. In many rural, underserved and suburb areas, basic amenities such as electricity, good road network and internet connectivity is either inadequate or non-existent. According to the World Bank, only about 35% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa has access to the internet, compared to over 80% in developed regions.

Another critical issue of concern is that of poverty, which remains not only the ability of governments to invest in education but also the capacity of families to afford formal education first before digital devices and internet accessibility. In Nigeria, where a significant portion of the population lives below the poverty line, many students lack access to basic educational materials, let alone digital devices like computers, tablets, or smartphones. Even in urban areas, where infrastructure may be more developed, the high cost of data and devices often puts digital education out of reach for many families.

Steaming from the primary unit of a society-family, cultural and language differences is an integral limiting factor in the implementation of digital education. In Nigeria, for example, there are over 500 languages spoken, and English, the official language, is not universally understood, especially in rural areas. Digital educational content that is primarily in English may not be accessible to all students, highlighting the need for localised content that reflects the linguistic and cultural diversity of the country.

Regardless of the educational ranking of developing countries, these strategies can be employed to manage the hindrances to digitization in education. These solutions cannot possibly be achieved by one individual but it requires a collaborative approach involving the figure heads of people at the grassroots, the governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations.

Conscientiously, there is the urgent call to invest in infrastructure development for a start. Governments in developing countries must prioritise the expansion of broadband internet, especially in rural and underserved areas. Giving free education doesn’t mean, the learners can do much when the infrastructure to aid seamless learning is absent. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will play a significant role in this effort by using the expertise and resources of the private sector to build and maintain the necessary infrastructure. For example, partnerships with telecommunications companies such as MTN, GLO, and AIRTEL which are present in most African countries could help expand internet coverage, while collaborations with tech firms could provide affordable digital devices to students at a subsidized rate.

To accurately address the economic barriers to digital education, innovative and low-cost technologies should be looked upon. SMS-based learning platforms, for instance, can reach students even in areas with limited internet access. Additionally, organisations can develop low-cost tablets or laptops specifically designed for educational purposes, similar to the One Laptop per Child initiative, which provides affordable devices to students in low-income countries.

Furthermore, educational content must be localised and tailored to the needs of the diverse student populations in developing countries. This includes translating content into local languages and adapting it to reflect the cultural context of the learners. Moreover, engaging local educators and communities in the development of digital content will ensure that it is relevant and resonates with learners.

Firstly, the Nigerian government has taken steps to promote digital education through policies such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). This policy framework aims to integrate digital technologies into various sectors, including education, to drive economic growth and development. Additionally, the launch of the National Broadband Plan seeks to increase internet penetration across the country, particularly in rural areas. Numerous non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private sector players have come forward to help harness the efforts of the government. For instance, the African Leadership Academy (ALA) and Teach for Nigeria are using digital platforms to train teachers and deliver educational content. EdTech companies like uLesson and Tuteria are creating online learning platforms tailored to the Nigerian curriculum, making education more accessible to students across the country.

Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic, while disruptive, accelerated the adoption of e-learning in Nigeria and other developing countries. Schools and universities were forced against the traditional classroom setting to shift to online learning platforms, and while this transition was challenging, it also demonstrated the potential of digital education being the way forward. Many institutions have continued to use hybrid models, combining in-person and online learning, even after the reopening of schools.

Summarily, the reality of education and digitization in developing countries like Nigeria is saddled both with challenges and vast opportunities for advancement. While significant barriers exist, there is also considerable progress being made toward a more digitally inclusive education system. Of a truth, if the efforts made so far can be sustained, the promise of digital education can be realized, ensuring that all students, regardless of their economic background, tribe and culture have access to quality education and the opportunities of the digital age.

Amira is a 300-level student of English Language at the University of Abuja