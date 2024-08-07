The real and immediate dangers of out-of-school children in Nigeria

In the past few days Nigeria witnessed a protest, with citizens marching on the streets to voice their discontent with chants of “EndbadgovernanceinNigeria”. The protest,…

In the past few days Nigeria witnessed a protest, with citizens marching on the streets to voice their discontent with chants of “EndbadgovernanceinNigeria”. The protest, particularly in the North, initially led by young school-aged children, was later dominated by the youth. Alarmingly, a significant number of the protesters were either out-of-school children or school dropouts who were unable to afford school fees or examination fees for WAEC, NECO and JAMB.

The escalation of the protest into violence, resulting in the destruction of property and the tragic loss of young lives, underscores a critical issue: the dire consequences of having a large population of out-of-school children.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children in the world, estimated at more than 10.5 million. These children are vulnerable to exploitation, often used in violent activities and manipulated by politicians. The presence of such a vast number of uneducated youth not only jeopardises their future, but also poses a significant threat to the nation’s security and socio-economic stability.

Nigeria’s leaders must recognise the looming threat that out-of-school children pose to national security and the economy. The correlation between education and national stability is undeniable. A well-educated populace is less likely to engage in criminal activities and more likely to contribute positively to the economy.

Therefore, it is paramount that the government takes immediate and decisive action to address this crisis.

Mr. President, the solution lies in providing free access to education for all Nigerian children. Education is not a privilege reserved for a select few; it is a fundamental human right. By scrapping school fees, the government would remove a significant barrier that prevents many children from attending school. Additionally, the current system of exit examinations such as WAEC, NECO and JAMB should be re-evaluated.

In the 21st Century, these examinations serve as unnecessary hurdles that hinder the educational progress of many students.

Investing in education is an investment in Nigeria’s future. The quality of education that children receive today will determine the trajectory of the nation tomorrow. By ensuring free and accessible education, the government can empower the youth, reduce the likelihood of them being used for nefarious purposes, and foster a generation of informed, capable, and responsible citizens. Furthermore, the government should consider increasing budget allocations for education, and engaging communities in educational initiatives. By creating a robust and inclusive educational system, Nigeria can lay the foundation for sustainable development and social cohesion.

The recent protests should serve as a wake-up call to the Nigerian leadership. The dangers posed by out-of-school children are real and immediate. It is imperative that the government takes swift action to provide free access to education, eliminate school and examination fees, and invest heavily in the educational sector. The future of Nigeria hinges on the education of its children, and it is the responsibility of the leaders to safeguard that future. By prioritising education and addressing the root causes of educational neglect, Nigeria can transform its youth from a potential threat into a formidable force for positive change and national development.

Tijjani Mukaddas can be reached via [email protected]