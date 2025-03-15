The race for top 5 Champions League places

There are eight or nine games left this season and the top ten clubs all believe they can qualify for those lucrative Champions League spots. There is likely to be a fifth place available and the challenge is on to secure it. Liverpool is so far ahead that the title is theirs to lose. Behind them Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal still battle on without a badly needed striker. Surprise package Nottingham Forest, with the equally surprising striker Chris Wood regularly hitting the back of the net, are in third. We then have seven clubs separated by only seven points. Chelsea under Enzo Maresca are fourth followed by under-performing Manchester City who are level on 47 points with Newcastle which leaves Brighton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Fulham with only four points between them. The race to the end of the season is going to be more like a Formula One race as all teams move into top gear.

Newcastle will not sell Isak

In recent years Newcastle were forced to hold a “fire sale” to avoid breaking FA financial rules otherwise they would have suffered a points deduction. This year, the club is facing huge interest from Premier League clubs and European giants for the signature of Alexander Isak following his superb season and a period when he was literally scoring in every game. Previously, the club had to sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest. Both players are doing exceptionally well for their new clubs.

However, the Magpies will not be suffering from financial restrictions this season as the club have increased their turnover hugely this year and therefore do not face the same problems and will fight to hold onto their star striker. Newcastle officials are to open new contract talks with Isak’s representatives despite having years left on his current deal. CEO Darren Eales said, “We’re going to be clear. He has multi-years left but we will have discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.”

Liverpool planning defence for the future

It is an open secret at Liverpool that there is a need to plan ahead for the future of their defence. Virgil van Dijk’s leaving at the end of the season is still a possibility. Ibrahima Konate will remain but the club are working towards bringing in another defender to work alongside him. Liverpool scouts have identified Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen as a perfect fit for Arne Slot’s way of playing a high-intensity system and the 19-year-old Spanish youth international has impressed since joining the Cherries. He was born in Amsterdam and scouting reports sent back to Anfield highlight his composure under pressure, his physical presence and a strong ability to play out from the back. He is capable of winning aerial duels with top attackers and is able to read the flow of play and adapt his game to suit the opposition’s tactics.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal also have Huijsen in their sights and a bidding war could break out in the summer but at the moment, I can reveal that £29million is the transfer fee being discussed.

Such is Liverpool’s determination not to be caught out if Van Dijk does depart, they are also keeping eyes on Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis who is another rising star in Europe playing as a centre-back. Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is the final piece in Liverpool’s jigsaw of possible signings.

Hurzeler turning Brighton into Champions League challengers

Brighton & Hove Albion are setting their sights on a Champions League place and only a brave person would deny it is possible. The Seagulls are in great form and with their win over Fulham last weekend, they have now gone six games without defeat and sit in 6th place and sandwiched between Manchester City and Aston Villa with only one point difference between them.

Coach Fabian Hurzeler has gone from villain, after 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the beginning of February, to hero after such an impressive winning run.

So, what has turned Brighton into such a force to be reckoned with?

Hurzeler trains his players hard and he puts fitness above all else. His team plays high intensity free flowing football for the full 90 minutes whereas so many clubs, such as Ipswich, tend to lose games in the final third after winding down when fatigue sets in. Their last-minute win against Fulham last weekend demonstrates this approach. Hurzeler says, “It helps if you are a fit team because you can play with a high intensity for 90 minutes or more. You can stay focused and make the right decisions. I wouldn’t say it was the key to winning against Fulham but a fit team wins games. I received a picture recently of a range of mountains with several peaks and put it up in my office. That is my goal, we achieve one peak and then move onto the next.”

The truth about Manchester United

United fans held mass protests last weekend marching through Manchester complaining about the way in which their club is being run. Minority owner Sir James Ratcliffe hit back on Monday and here is what he said about the reality of United’s situation, “We would have run out of cash by the end of 2025 – after having me put in £232.72million and if we buy no new players this summer…we are in the process of change and it’s an uncomfortable period and disruptive and I do feel sympathy for the fans…The simple answer is that we run out of money at Christmas if we don’t do things.”

He also added: “I think Ruben (Amorim) is an outstanding young manager. I really do. He’s an excellent manager and I think he will be there for a long time.”

ARSENAL vs CHELSEA

This will be a tactical chess match between two excellent coaches, Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca. The midfield challenge for possession will be focused on which team will dominate. Following the Gunner’s disappointing draw at Manchester United last weekend, Mikel Arteta is desperate to get back on the winning trail. Catching Liverpool in the title race is probably a lost cause but securing second place is important for the club.

Arsenal will likely continue with their strike force of Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino in the central position and Ethan Nwaneri on the right. Gabriel Martinelli is pressing the coach for a start but unless there has been a turnaround in training, he will have to wait and come on as a sub late in the game which gives Nwaneri an early rest. Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard are one of the best midfields in the league and will undoubtedly hold the power in the centre of the field. Much will depend on how well Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer link up in a triangle to try and secure midfield but with Palmer not having his best form at present, I suspect Arsenal will carry the day.

Arsenal plan to move forward with Martin Odegaard and Rice often operating not too far outside the opponents’ penalty area and they will hope to crowd out the Blue’s defenders. Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana came back to play some minutes last weekend and Maresca is anxious to use him as a progressive ball carrier moving from defence up field.