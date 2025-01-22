The Nigerian paradox of hunger in the midst of plenty

No nation can truly claim independence until it can feed its people either by producing food internally or by generating sufficient funds to import it. Nigeria is blessed with an extensive landmass suitable for a diverse range of agricultural production.

Over 60 per cent of Nigerians are engaged in agricultural production. Despite this significant involvement, farmers remain among the poorest and most deprived people in the country. This paradox arises from the lack of governmental determination and commitment to improving agriculture, even amid huge earnings from crude oil exports. Nigerian farmers continue to rely on traditional techniques passed down through generations, rather than modern, more productive methods.

One major factor contributing to this situation is the government’s limited investment in the agricultural sector. Despite being one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world, Nigeria has not leveraged its oil wealth to significantly boost agricultural productivity. This negligence is evident in the persistence of age-old farming practices that yield low productivity and income for farmers.

Although success in agriculture has been limited, it remains the most viable means of reducing poverty in Nigeria. For any administration to succeed, a focused approach to agricultural development is essential. This involves transforming unproductive traditional methods into more productive modern techniques. The process can be achieved by setting up mechanisms that provide farmers with simple yet effective tools and implements.

Mechanising agriculture is the ultimate solution to increasing agricultural production. Unfortunately, the government’s decision to liquidate tractor assembly plants in the country is a regrettable one. These plants should be encouraged to remain operational, and the range of equipment made affordable to underprivileged farmers. Mechanisation should also be complemented by the timely and effective distribution of fertilisers.

To achieve significant progress, Nigeria must embrace technological innovations tailored to its local context. Affordable tools must be fabricated locally to meet the needs of small-scale farmers, while more expensive tools can be assembled locally to reduce costs. This strategy ensures that local farmers have access to the necessary equipment to enhance their productivity.

Addressing hunger through agricultural development has wide-ranging economic benefits. Increased agricultural production not only reduces poverty but also generates employment opportunities and stimulates economic growth. By elevating the agricultural sector, Nigeria can achieve a more balanced and sustainable economic structure.

Looking at global best practices, countries like India and Brazil have significantly improved their agricultural output through a blend of government policies, financial incentives and technological advancements. Nigeria can learn valuable lessons from these success stories and adapt them to its unique circumstances.

Nigeria’s vast agricultural potential remains untapped due to a lack of governmental focus and investment. By prioritising agricultural development, mechanisation, and the adoption of modern farming techniques, Nigeria can address the paradox of hunger in the midst of plenty. The journey towards self-sufficiency in food production will not only enhance the livelihoods of farmers but also propel the nation towards true independence.

Aliyu Umar Aliyu wrote via [email protected]