✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Videos

The Million Naira Dye and Pit Industry in Kano

In this video, we explore the fascinating world of the dye and pit industry in Kano, a thriving business that has been a cornerstone of…

    By Chidiebere Ihemebiri

In this video, we explore the fascinating world of the dye and pit industry in Kano, a thriving business that has been a cornerstone of the local economy for centuries. Discover how traditional techniques and modern innovation come together to create a multi-million Naira industry.

We’ll take you behind the scenes to see the intricate processes involved, meet the skilled artisans, and learn why Kano remains a hub for high-quality dye production in Nigeria.

Subscribe to our channel: http://ht.ly/BeMe30oINml
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/daily_trust
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dailytrust
Check our website: https://www.dailytrust.com

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories