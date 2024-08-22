The Million Naira Dye and Pit Industry in Kano

In this video, we explore the fascinating world of the dye and pit industry in Kano, a thriving business that has been a cornerstone of…

In this video, we explore the fascinating world of the dye and pit industry in Kano, a thriving business that has been a cornerstone of the local economy for centuries. Discover how traditional techniques and modern innovation come together to create a multi-million Naira industry.

We’ll take you behind the scenes to see the intricate processes involved, meet the skilled artisans, and learn why Kano remains a hub for high-quality dye production in Nigeria.

