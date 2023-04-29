✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘The Men’s Club’ returns

The Men’s Club is back for its fourth season, this time on Amazon Prime Video. The web series is changing things up and moving to…

The Men’s Club is back for its fourth season, this time on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series is changing things up and moving to the streaming service, Prime Video, after five years of providing interesting stories and building a loyal fan base on YouTube.

This move has sparked outrage among show fans online. With season four scheduled to premiere soon, it remains to be seen how the series will be received.

The drama, directed by Tola Odunsi, centres around four male primary characters and how they negotiate their relationships and the trials of everyday life.

 

