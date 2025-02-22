‘The man they envied’, Abacha’s son writes about late father after IBB’s book

Sadiq S. Abacha, son of former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha, has praised his late father, describing him as a leader whose legacy remains strong despite continued criticism.

In a social media post, Sadiq asserted that his father was the subject of envy and silent deceit but maintained that history would judge him favorably.

“The man Abacha—you have always been the one they envied with silent deceit. History shall remember you for being a better leader, no matter how much they try to put you down. As a son, I am most proud of you today. You indeed are the man they wish they were half of,” he wrote.

SPONSOR AD

He concluded with the Hausa proverb, “Duk wanda yayi jifa a kasuwa,” meaning, “whoever throws a stone in the market…”

His post is coming just days after the launch of former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s (IBB) much-anticipated memoir, which has sparked widespread reactions.

A key point of discussion in the book is the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which Babangida admitted was won by MKO Abiola.

Babangida stated that while he regretted the decision, the move was ultimately driven by internal forces led by Abacha, allegedly without his prior knowledge.

Abacha, who ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998, remains a polarizing figure in the country’s history.

While his administration is credited with economic reforms and national security measures, critics continue to highlight allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

See pictures below:

The development comes after Gumsu, one of the daughters of Abacha, posted a cryptic message to IBB over the book.

In a one-word post on her X handle on Friday, Gumsu wrote: “Weakling.”

She also reposted some of the sentiments suggesting that Babangida painted Abacha as a villain because he knows the late general can no longer defend himself.