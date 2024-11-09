The kind of Chief of Army Staff Lagbaja was

While the shenanigans played out on the media, and while statements and counter-statements were released, I had one single hope that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja would end up resurfacing, hale, hearty, and healthy. But he did not, sadly, and the rumour mills whirled on and on. The Nigerian Army is a strong upholder of tradition, so a precedent like an Acting COAS made my hopes dim a bit, and I felt (or even knew, somehow) that something was afoot. My intuition was right, and when the news broke, I was very saddened. Not just because I had always believed I would meet him someday, but because of the loss of exactly the right kind of leader the Nigerian Army needed at the time of his appointment. I was saddened by the news, of course, and went on social media to feel the pulse of the nation. Unsurprisingly, the chatter was kind, prayerful, and sympathetic.

In the past, I have written that while I have never met Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja in person, I have always found him to be an interesting army officer. Yes, he has always had an attention-grabbing CV, and has been in the news in the past. Even beyond his last name – made famous by that of a masked Nigerian musician – I had only read about him, particularly when he was a Brigadier-General, if I am not mistaken. Names like his are unique and not something one would hear often, so I guess you could say I took note. Fast-forward to when he was announced as the then-new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), I could not help but feel like ‘here is a man who would certainly make a difference’. After all, our nation is at a point that it needs a particular kind of leader, especially in the ever-crucial area of security.

Usually, when one is doing some research about public figures, a sanitized narrative is what is available. I would not have any of that, so I decided to go with what, to me, is my most reliable resource: My memory. Throughout his career, Lieutenant General Lagbaja honed his skills in various military theatres, gaining invaluable experience in both conventional and unconventional warfare, all the while building his legend as an exemplary professional in his field. But before I touch on the kind of COAS he was, I think it would make sense to also talk about the kind of army he left behind: A modernised and adaptable army, and for many reasons, an army that prioritises the development of robust counterinsurgency and counterterrorism capabilities, including specialized training, intelligence-gathering, and strategic coordination. And that’s not all.

Under the late Lagbaja’s watch, the Nigerian Army also adjusted its stance on cyber-security, and establishing a dedicated cyber command within the army, recruiting skilled personnel, and investing in cutting-edge technologies. As a regional powerhouse, our nation plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in West Africa, and the army has been equipped and trained to participate in peacekeeping missions, not only within the country but also in collaboration with regional organizations. Then of course, as we are prone to various natural disasters, like the infamous Maiduguri flood of a short while ago, the army played a vital role in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, simply building upon what they already do.

Back to Lieutenant General Lagbaja, it is indeed a monumental loss to our entire nation that such an officer and gentleman has bowed out at such a prime stage of his life, and career. My most vivid memories of him will always be tied to his knack for Public Relations, speaking volumes of his humanity, a good example being that which I saw after the tragic events of Tudun Biri in Kaduna State. In a couple of days, he was there on site and talking with the members of the affected community. Even if cautiously, I was impressed. Even here in Abuja, I have witnessed first-hand the joint patrols of the army, civil defence and police on our highways, all at this crucial time when violent crimes are spiking. The late COAS may have singlehandedly quashed the ages-old quagmire of inter-agency rivalries! No mean feat, you must agree.

I could go on and on, but I feel a more befitting tribute should come from those who knew him well. And he had many of those, senior and mid-level and junior officers from whom I had never heard any kind of grumbling about him. It was quite obvious that he is a people person, and the prayers and accolades that have been pouring onto the internet can attest to that. While I pray for the repose of his soul, I also pray that Allah SWT grants his family the strength to bear this great loss. I will also wish his successor the best, because all hands need to be on deck for a continuation of the good work. Even if late Lagbaja left huge boots that will definitely be difficult to fill.