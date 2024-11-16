The kind of Chief of Army Staff Lagbaja was (II)

Last week I wrote about my thoughts regarding the recently deceased Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja. I basically shared all I know about him, despite never having met the man. After that, and as days went by, I heard more about him from a good number of people he’s worked with, from junior to the most senior levels. Most of it was unanimous: He was a decent, thoroughbred soldier, who even at the height of his career, led from the front. I chanced upon the tribute written by Major GU Bukar, late Lagbaja’s Aide De Camp (ADC), and it was truly heartfelt, even as it touched on him both on a personal and professional level, focusing on the kind of exemplary human being and officer he was. I sought permission to run it here, and after a few phone calls, it was granted. Herewith, is the piece. – Abdulkareem.

Tribute to my principal

Maj. GU Bukar

Sir, I do not know where to start from, because all my thoughts are that I would in the future be writing your biography, and not epitaph. I first met you 10 years ago, on 1st of December 2014, as my Commanding Officer in 72 Special Forces Battalion. It was then that you started instilling in me the warrior ethos and leadership spirit which eventually prepared me for my sojourn in the NE operation.

I consider myself lucky – and privileged – to have worked with you closely from 2019, and tapped from your sterling virtues of leadership, compassion, and humility. From you, I learned a lot, I must say. From seemingly trivial things which many might ignore, like making your bed before checking out of a hotel room, ensuring you tip the housekeeper before leaving, and many more. You always thanked your driver whenever he took you home safely from a journey. Your generosity, also, was next to none.

You also taught me that as a leader, one needed to think and plan for subordinates. For instance, you knew when I was due for courses, and you ensured I went for them when the time came. You never denied or reduced anyone’s application for pass or leave when such applications were brought to you, and you would say ‘Go for your pass, the work will be done’.

In terms of getting things done, you did not rest until things were done, and done properly. As General Officer Commanding 82 and 1 Divisions, you ensured that you kept construction engineers on their toes by constantly checking on them at the site to ensure they worked with quality and precision. The projects you executed in the two divisions you served as GOC speak for themselves.

You were also a doting father, and you once told me that you wanted to be your daughter’s personal chauffeur when you retire. ‘I will take her to school, come back, read the dailies and cycle a little and wait for time to pick her up from school,’ you said.

Operationally, you showed your subordinate commanders how it was done, as you led from the front all the time. On my first day as your ADC in 82 Division, I was sitting in my office trying to acclimatise, when you suddenly sent coordinates to my phone, followed by a message ‘Prepare the escorts, we are going to this place’. It turned out to be a full-fledged operation that lasted all night. You loved your Special Forces helmet and frag jacket, which were always in your vehicle. When you yelled ‘Give me my frag’, we all knew it was on!

On many occasions, a normal visit to other formations would turn into a full-blown operation. I recall in December 2021, we were at a burial ceremony when you received a report of an incident on Enugu-PH highway. You did not wait for the nearest formation to respond, you excused yourself and we found ourselves conducting a rescue operation. As for 1 Division Kaduna, when your posting came out in August, you vowed to stabilise the area before December, and you did.

Sir, another important thing I learn from you, is simplicity. You always reminded me not to get carried away by any position or appointment. You said: ‘Learn to live a simple life, so that you will find it easy.’ A case in point was when as a GOC in Enugu, you decided to drive down to the airport in your personal vehicle to pick your family up. I asked why you did not send us to do that, and you replied: ‘I want my children to have these memories of me when I’m gone.’

While I promise to apply all these excellent virtues I have learn from you, I feel are lots more left to learn, but you left too soon, Sir. I will miss you dearly, you will be missed by all. May God Almighty grant you eternal rest.