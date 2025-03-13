The Game Changer: Who Will Be the Next Minister of State for Youth?

We the National EXCO, 36 State Coordinators, Zonal Coordinators, and other Powerful Political Groups here by Endorsed Haj Salma M. Tukur our National Coordinator Tinubu Shettima (TSM) for Ministerial Sit.

This is the Era of Youth inclusivity in governance as incline with global practice.

The recent departure of the former State Minister of Youth has left a void, but it’s also an opportunity for a fresh start. The President’s thoughtful deliberation in appointing a new minister demonstrates a commitment to finding the perfect candidate to champion the causes of our younger generation.

This transitional period is a chance for our youth to reflect on what they want for their future. It’s a time for them to voice their concerns, aspirations, and ideas for a better tomorrow. The President’s careful consideration ensures that the next minister will be someone who truly listens to and understands the needs of our young people.

The Question on Everyone’s Mind…???

Who will be the next Minister of State for Youth? Will it be someone with a proven track record of youth advocacy? A fresh face with innovative ideas? Or a seasoned politician with a deep understanding of the complexities of youth development?

“Unlocking the Mystery: The Answer Revealed”

The Youths are advocating for Hon. Salma M. Tukur to be appointed as the Minister of State for Youth, citing her contributions during the 2023 election.

Hajiya Salma M. Tukur has been a tireless advocate for youth and Women Empowerment dedicating her time, energy, and resources to support the next generation of leaders.

Hajiya Salma M. Tukur is undoubtedly an exceptional leader with a proven track record of dedication and passion for youth empowerment. With her extensive experience spanning over years, she has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of the particularly during the campaigns for Tinubu Shettima actualization 2023.

Her impressive background in working with youths, coupled with her financial contributions to support initiatives and projects, makes her an ideal candidate to handle the Ministry of State for Youth. Her selflessness, motivation, and inspirational leadership skills have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and the youth she serves with all humility.

Given her exceptional qualities and experience, it’s very clear that Haj Salma M. Tukur is the best person for the job, and nobody is more capable of holding that office better than her. Her appointment would undoubtedly bring positive change, rapid development and greater encouragement to the youth sector.

As we await the appointment of the new minister, let’s remember that our youth are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of our society. Investing in their education, skills, and well-being is crucial for our nation’s growth and development. The President’s dedication to finding the right person for the job demonstrates a clear commitment to prioritizing the youth agenda.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Engaged.