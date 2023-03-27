The fight has just started, Wike tells Ayu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the fight with Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has just started. Wike…

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the fight with Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has just started.

Wike spoke on Monday during the inauguration of the remodelled Community Secondary School in Okoro-nu-Odo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

He said it was unthinkable to allow any person who was unable to deliver his polling unit, ward, local government or state to the PDP during the last general elections to preside over the party.

“Ask them, those who want to be chairman of this party(PDP), what do you have to give to the party now? Presidential election; you lost in your unit, lost in your ward, lost in your local government and lost in your State. Which party will you preside over now?”

Wike said it was God who hardened Ayu’s heart not resign when the G-5 governors and members of Integrity Group demanded his resignation after the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate.

He noted if Ayu had resigned then, his “cohorts” who were vehemently opposed to the zoning of elective and appointive offices would have used that as an excuse for the party’s performance in the just concluded general elections.

The governor said it would be morally offensive for Ayu to remain as the national chairman of the PDP after the “catastrophic defeat” of the party.

“Those of you who are fighting that they have suspended him, you have not seen anything yet. The fight has started. Ayu, the fight has just started. If you know him, those of you who are close to him, tell him, Iyorchia Ayu, the fight has just started.”

Wike said instead of Dr. Ayu, using his position to strengthen the grip of PDP of Benue State, he allowed it slip off him.

According to him, PDP controlled States cannot sustain the party financially and allow Ayu to remain as chairman.

“Will you preside over the one (Rivers PDP) I have secured victory for? You want to come and preside over this State (Rivers) so that we will begin to donate money to the party? You, bring your own State to the party too, so that your State can contribute money to the national. If you don’t deliver your State, you can’t preside over us. You cannot.”

Wike said already, some persons within the party were thinking of siding with Dr Ayu to fight back the suspension slammed on him.

He warned such persons that they will be doing so to their detriment because they would have consequences to face.

“If you like, let the National Secretary rush to Abuja. Let them meet this afternoon and say the suspension is illegal, you will see what you will face. You are calling us small boys, you will see what small boys can do to you.”