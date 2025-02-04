THE DEVIL WITHIN: How uncle sold out family members to bandits, got N200k from N13m ransom

A 50-year-old man, Ado Haruna, who connived with bandits to kidnap his family members, in Zaria, Kaduna State, has been arrested.

Operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) arrested Haruna based on a tip-off, according to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Haruna, a resident of Angwa Kanawa Dutse Abba, had led to the house of his nephew, Alhaji Bashiru Anas, on the night of the abduction.

When the gang members struck, Anas was not at home but his two wives, three children, younger brother, and his brother’s wife, were all kidnapped and spent 60 days in Buruku Sabo Birni, where negotiations for their release took place.

Confessing when he was paraded by the police, Haruna said, “I’m into farming and vigilante work. It is true that I was the one who took bandits to Alhaji Anas’ house. Anas is my nephew; my elder sister’s son. I knew only one of the bandits who asked me to show them my nephew’s house.

“I led the bandits to his house but didn’t let him see me. We were living in the same community. They did not see Anas, so they took his wife and children. For the 60 days his family was in the bush, I was using Alhaji Anas’ phone to communicate with the bandits.

“The bandits were paid over N10 million as ransom, as I was made to know, but I was given N200,000 as my share. I bought maize with the money given to me. I didn’t know how the police got information about my involvement. I just saw them at my home. Life pushed me into crime.”

Alongside Haruna, police operatives also arrested Nyali Hassan, a notorious kidnapper linked to several abductions in Kano and Kaduna States.

Acting on intelligence reports, IRT operatives traced Hassan to Stara Rago in Kano, where he was arrested with an AK-47 rifle (breech number 6047) and two empty magazines.

During interrogation, Hassan confessed to being a member of a six-man gang specialising in kidnappings across Makarfi, Bari, Yankin Rago, and Beli towns. He identified his accomplices as Kawuje, Moude, Babagida, Kabiru, and Umar, revealing that Umar was still at large and in possession of two additional AK-47 rifles.

Recounting his criminal activities, Hassan, a 35-year-old father of ten, said, “I have two wives and 10 children. I’m into farming and cattle rearing, but I added kidnapping to it. I was carrying out the operations in Kano. I started a year ago. I have kidnapped eight people but got money from five of them. I collected between N1 million and N10 million as ransom. Some of the victims escaped while those guarding them slept off. I was targeting the rich people.

“We usually carry out our operations by laying ambush for victims on the road or visiting their homes. We never killed any of our potential victims. I know that the Qur’an does not support crime, but I’ll say that my friends misled me. They would be spending so much money whenever we were at a gathering, so I decided to join them.”

He disclosed that he bought a pickup van from his share of the proceeds and had inherited 20 cows from his late father,

“My friend, Umar, who is also one of the gang members, taught me how to shoot with an AK-47 rifle,” he added.