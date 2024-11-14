The Delborough Lagos: We have redefined hospitality, made Nigeria ‘a-go-to destination’ – Prof Ozekhome

A foremost Nigerian legal icon, Prof. Mike A.A. Ozekhome SAN, OFR, CON, Ph.D has said that The Delborough brand has made Nigeria “a-go-to destination” and redefined hospitality industry on the continent of Africa.

The legal icon disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos at the weekend after second governing board meeting of The Delborough Lagos.

He reiterated that The Delborough brand is not just a hotel but a therapeutic center where people can go and suddenly feel well by the ambience and special care that the well trained staff offer.

He said, “We have successfully redefined the hospitality industry. We have made Nigeria to be “a go to” destination; a one-stop place to be in, by being hosted by The Delborough which is not just a hotel but a therapeutic center; a place you go to and if you were unwell before, you suddenly feel well by the ambience, special care that the staff give to you by the share comfort that is accorded you by the share hospitality giving to you as a home away from a home.

“It has made Nigeria look good before international circles. That is why we believe that we can even export the hospitality industry to the world which we are now poised to do.

“We have shown that a blackman can do it; we have shown that a Nigerian can do it; we have shown that youths being led by Dr Stanley Uzochukwu can do it. We have been able to demonstrate that hospitality can be home grown indigenously like we have done here.

“We tell the world to come to The Delborough and that is why you see presidents from the world, Prime Ministers, Kings and Queens like Prince Harry and Princess Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, diplomats, many governors, international figures, global icons have all been here and they all have one good story or the other to tell. So we believe that The Delborough Lagos is the place to come.”