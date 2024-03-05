The crowded race for the Ondo APC guber ticket

At least 25 individuals have indicated their interest in participating in the April 2024 governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.…

On Friday, February 23, during an interview with TVC News, Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced his candidacy for the upcoming governorship election scheduled for November 2024.

Aiyedatiwa assumed the governorship of the state in December 2023 following the passing of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN).

Other people aspiring for the APC governorship ticket include former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oladunni Odu; former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin; former member who represented the state on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olugbenga Oedema; retired Director of Finance at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Gen. Olumide Ohunyeye; and business mogul and incumbent Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim.

The Ondo State governorship race is drawing attention not only within Ondo State but throughout Nigeria due to its complexities and large number of aspirants, especially within the APC. The party and the presidency should prioritise retaining control of the state, considering the implications for the 2027 political landscape.

Political pundits and commentators are of the view that selecting a candidate for the APC for the Ondo State gubernatorial election requires careful consideration by the APC and the Presidency to ensure that the APC flag-bearer possesses uniqueness, integrity, leadership, empathy, adaptability, and a clear vision for the long-term well-being of the people of Ondo. It’s crucial to present a candidate who can resonate with all segments of the state’s population and effectively address their needs and concerns while also inspiring unity and progress and boosting the chances of the APC in both the governorship and the presidential elections.

The APC would need to carefully assess all potential aspirants and choose the one who best fits the current requirements and has the greatest chance of success in the upcoming election.

Pundits, public affairs commentators, and political analysts say the APC should go for someone who will easily fit into the current moment’s requirements and has what it takes—experience, acceptability, and leadership qualities. They suggest that he or she should be someone new but familiar in the minds of the electorate in terms of acceptability and electability. Among the names being mentioned are those of some new entrants but committed and loved by the people at the grassroots. Reports confirmed the entry of professionals; lawyers, and medical doctors including a versatile retired general, with solid bonds with the people and are controversy-free, and they can be accepted by all the political divisions within and outside the party.

Most of the new entrants have what it takes to lead Ondo State. For example, the medical doctors among them have held various private practices and political appointments; such as special advisers, while the retired general is said to be a chartered accountant and a PhD holder with several top military appointments while in service.

Ondo State has new politicians who are assets and well-experienced and committed individuals. They are people who can use their today for Ondo’s tomorrow and steer the state well, rewriting its history away from the old politician’s method of ‘I’ instead of ‘we’.

Isah Mohdee wrote from Abuja, [email protected]