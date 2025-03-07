The cost of hosting Nigeria’s data abroad

Nigeria must take control of its digital infrastructure and data to achieve digital sovereignty, according to Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Inuwa emphasised that local data hosting is essential for attracting hyper-scale investments and positioning Nigeria as a leading technology hub in Africa.

Nigeria is undergoing a digital revolution, with businesses, government agencies, and individuals generating vast amounts of data daily. However, much of this data is stored in foreign servers managed by global tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

While offshore data hosting offers scalability and efficiency, it comes with significant hidden costs that could hinder Nigeria’s economic growth, digital sovereignty, and national security.

Data refers to raw facts, figures, and information that can be processed, analysed and used for decision-making. It can exist in various forms, such as numbers, text, images, videos, and audio. In the digital world, data is generated through various activities, including online transactions, social media interactions, emails, sensor readings, and government records.

In today’s digital economy, data is often referred to as “the new oil” because of its value in driving innovation, decision-making, and economic growth. Companies and governments use data for various purposes, such as improving services, predicting trends, enhancing security, and personalising user experiences. However, where data is stored and how it is managed has significant implications for privacy, security, and national sovereignty, making local data hosting a crucial consideration for countries envisioning growth.

Nigeria’s reliance on foreign data hosting services has significant economic drawbacks, particularly in the areas of capital flight, job creation, and local tech industry growth. The dependence on cloud service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure results in billions of naira flowing out of the country each year. Instead of reinvesting in local infrastructure, businesses and government agencies continue to pay substantial fees to international companies, weakening Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to Statista, Nigeria is projected to spend around $1.11 billion on public cloud services in 2025, with this figure expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to increasing digital transformation initiatives in the country. This rising expenditure underscores the urgent need to develop a strong local cloud infrastructure to retain wealth and stimulate economic growth.

The lack of local data hosting infrastructure also limits job creation, particularly in the IT sector. Skilled professionals such as cloud engineers, cybersecurity experts, and data analysts often seek opportunities abroad or settle for jobs that do not fully utilise their expertise. Furthermore, Nigeria’s dependence on foreign data centers stunts the growth of its local tech ecosystem.

Homegrown cloud service providers struggle to compete against well-established global corporations, leading to a lack of investment in domestic data solutions. Without a competitive local ecosystem, Nigerian startups and enterprises remain reliant on external infrastructure, which not only increases operational costs but also limits their ability to scale.

Nigeria’s reliance on foreign data hosting services extends beyond economic implications to critical security and sovereignty risks. Storing vast amounts of sensitive data outside the country exposes Nigeria to external regulations, potential surveillance, and service disruptions that could have far-reaching consequences.

One major concern is data privacy. When Nigerian user data is stored on foreign servers, it becomes subject to the laws of the host country. For instance, the US CLOUD Act allows American authorities to access data stored by US-based companies, regardless of where the data is physically located.

This raises concerns about the confidentiality of personal, corporate, and government information, as Nigeria has limited control over how its data is accessed and used by foreign entities. Without robust local data hosting policies, citizens’ privacy remains vulnerable to external interference.

Many Nigerian government agencies and financial institutions rely on offshore data storage, creating significant vulnerabilities. Dependence on foreign cloud providers means critical information is subject to external control, leaving the country exposed to potential disruptions. In the event of cyberattacks, diplomatic disputes, or sanctions, access to essential data could be restricted, affecting governance, financial stability, and public services.

Regulatory enforcement also becomes more challenging when data is stored outside the country. Nigerian laws on data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital transactions are difficult to impose on foreign-hosted platforms, as compliance is subject to the legal frameworks of other nations. This weakens the government’s ability to protect citizens’ data, monitor cyber threats, and ensure digital sovereignty.

AI and big data analytics thrive on seamless access to vast amounts of information, enabling organisations to develop smarter solutions, optimise operations, and predict trends. Reliance on foreign-hosted data creates a dependency on international tech firms for AI tools and computing power, limiting Nigeria’s ability to build robust and functional homegrown AI models tailored to the country’s unique economic and social challenges.

Local AI startups struggle to scale because they must rely on expensive and often restrictive foreign cloud services, making innovation costly and less competitive.

These challenges highlight the urgency of NITDA’s push for local data hosting as a crucial step toward Nigeria’s digital growth. To secure the country’s digital future, Nigeria must prioritise local data hosting by investing in domestic cloud infrastructure and enacting policies that encourage data localisation. The government should provide incentives for private sector investments in data centers, including tax breaks and funding support for local cloud providers.

Strengthening Nigeria’s data infrastructure will not only reduce reliance on foreign platforms but also create a competitive digital ecosystem that attracts global technology firms.

Regulatory reforms are also essential to ensuring effective data governance. Implementing strict data protection laws that mandate local storage for sensitive government, financial, and corporate data will enhance security and sovereignty.

Beyond infrastructure and regulation, Nigeria must build local expertise in cloud computing, AI, and data security. Encouraging universities and tech hubs to develop specialised training programmes will create a skilled workforce capable of managing and securing domestic data assets.

NITDA’s push for local data hosting comes at a crucial time, offering Nigeria an opportunity to take charge of its digital future. With the right policies and investments, the country can reduce reliance on foreign data centers, empower its tech industry, and position itself as a leading player in Africa’s digital economy.

Agaka, a tech journalist, resides in Kano, email: [email protected]