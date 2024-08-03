The changing socio-economic fabric in Nigeria and its impact

The significant harm inflicted upon Nigeria’s societal fabric by the political elite is notably through the employment of thuggery to assert political dominance. This practice…

The significant harm inflicted upon Nigeria’s societal fabric by the political elite is notably through the employment of thuggery to assert political dominance. This practice traces its roots to 1954, coinciding with the British devolution of power to local politicians. The 1959 elections were notably marred by political violence and the strategic use of thugs to secure political gains within their spheres of influence. This phenomenon was not isolated to any single region but was widespread across the country, from the West to the East, South, and North.

The consequence of such political machinations is the obligation of the victorious party to reward those who have served as enforcers or thugs during the electoral process. Upon assuming power, these political victors often delegate the management of road transportation—encompassing the collection of road tariffs and taxes—to these individuals. This creates a class of rent-seekers who thrive on the labor of the industrious populace, taking a share of the tariffs and taxes levied on public transportation and other road-faring businesses throughout Nigeria’s states.

The use of thuggery was prevalent up to the Second Republic’s dissolution. The activities of these groups during the First and Second Republics are well-known to those who were of age to observe the political class’ operations. This practice persisted post-military handover from 1999 to the present, with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) becoming a significant partner of the government in most Nigerian states. The government now collaborates with the leadership of the state’s road transport unions to fulfill its statutory duties of collecting tariffs and taxes from public transport.

This partnership often extends to election periods, where these groups are sometimes utilised to intimidate the populace and silence opposition, thus ensuring the political class continued dominance. Such alliances have altered the social fabric of many Nigerian communities, making it easier for someone working in the motor garage to amass wealth than to pursue formal education. This sends a detrimental message to the less-privileged youths, who may aspire to become garage leaders and amass wealth like these figures.

The government’s patronage of society’s lower echelons, in lieu of fulfilling its duties itself, has created a new social class that has redefined aspirations and influenced the younger generation’s life choices. Many young people lack role models other than those who join the ranks of street operators, hoping to rise to prominence within the road transport system. The government’s delegation of tax collection to these individuals has fostered a culture where the youth aspire to become the ‘big boys’ of the road transport system, living off the efforts of others.

A viral video on Facebook showcases the chairman of a road transport workers’ union, seated beside a king. The man, who despite his origin as a street operator has ascended to a position where he collects taxes and tariffs on behalf of the government. The government even provides such persons with tickets to distribute to public transport operators for tax collection on behalf of the internal revenue agency.

This appointment, however, is controversial and reflects the decay within the community, as it sends a disheartening message to the educated youth.

The educated and young Nigerians should question why the political class is redefining Nigeria’s social hierarchy, favoring the less educated and enriching them without merit, while neglecting those who have invested in their education. The government should cease this patronage and instead collect its own taxes and tariffs from road transport workers and operators, thereby discouraging this class from becoming role models for the youth and correcting the trajectory set by the political class’ longstanding practices.

This patronage of road transport workers’ leadership by governors is not a new phenomenon; it has escalated since the Second Republic, particularly in the South-west. It is increasingly clear that action must be taken to change this trajectory and restore dignity to hardworking, educated young people, justifying the education they have worked hard to obtain.

The best service any government can offer to the youth and future generations is to halt this practice of rewarding underserving persons, thereby, elevating the societal value of education.

Adebayo is a US-based political analyst and former special adviser on ICT in Ogun State.