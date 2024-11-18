‘The car spun 3 times’, Boniface recounts accident ordeal in Germany 

Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface, has narrated how he survived a ghastly accident in Germany.

Daily Trust had reported how the incident which involved a lorry saw the Nigerian international forward rushed to hospital.

The 23-year-old had scored in Leverkusen’s 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt the previous day but ended up in a collision with damages worth up to £167,000.

Boniface spoke about the cleaning experience in an interview posted on Sunday with Football Fans Tribe via YouTube.

According to him, while the car was completely written off, the preservation of life remained his priority.

He said: “I was having my childhood friend from Nigeria; they were coming to visit. So, we were supposed to pick them up from the airport. I was sleeping, and my other friend was driving.

“I woke up, and we were spinning—well, we thank God. The car spun three times before coming to a stop.

“Despite the severity of the accident, I just had a scar, but the most important thing is that I’m alive.

“The car is written off and everything, but the most important thing is life for me.”