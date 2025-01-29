The birth of Fufore Emirate

No emirate, its emir’s stool, or palace comes into existence without the foundation of law and authority, coupled with the community’s request, acceptance, loyalty and support. It’s a straightforward process involving the people’s demand, legislative endorsement, and executive approval.

The creation of the two new emirates and five chiefdoms by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was guided by two principles: first, the community’s request and demand, and second, the provisions of the Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law 2024, which has been formally gazetted and is now part of the state’s statutory framework. Without this law, the governor would lack the power and legal authority to fulfill the community’s requests.

The Fufore Emirate was established based on the demands of the 12 districts and their people. For those suggesting that Gurin, Malabu and Ribadu or any other districts were coerced into joining the Fufore Emirate, consider the example of Zumo and Song. They chose not to join the new Yungur Chiefdom and remained with Adamawa Emirate, while Gurin, Malabu and Ribadu opted to be with Fufore. It’s straightforward: in a democracy, you get what you ask for.

Governor Fintiri didn’t simply wake up one morning and declare, “Let there be Fufore Emirate,” and it came into existence. It was the product of requests, demands, negotiations, mutual understanding, and the backing of law and authority.

There is a popular saying that one cannot cry more than the bereaved. Up to this moment, most of the noise about the creation of the Fufore Emirate is coming from people outside the 12 districts.

None of the 12 districts—Ribadu, Daware, Bengo, Verre, Nyibango, Kofsopah, Malabu, Malabu Kofa, Mayoine, Gurin, Beti, and Wuro Sham—has filed a petition or challenged the creation of the Fufore Emirate or their inclusion in it. In fact, the heads of all 12 districts were the first to pledge their allegiance and pay homage to the new Lamido of Fufore, His Royal Highness Alhaji Sani Ahmadu Ribadu.

On behalf of the 12 district heads, the District Head of Malabu was both emphatic and unwavering in his expression of loyalty and support for the new Emirate during the reception of the new Emir in Fufore.

The Fufore Emirate, like any other emirate in Nigeria, is a product of law—established by the Adamawa State House of Assembly and gazetted in Adamawa. The emergence of the new Fufore Emirate, its Emir, and the allegiance and support of all 12 district heads and their subjects are outcomes of law, clear legal provisions, government authority, negotiation, and the people’s requests and demands. These are the fundamentals of tradition, custom, and democracy.

Let us allow the citizens, friends, and neighbours of the Fufore Emirate to celebrate, as this expansion of horizons will foster development and strengthen unity, prosperity, and peace.

Zayyad I. Muhammad writes from Abuja, [email protected]