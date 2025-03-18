The Benue’s IDPs

Benue State, often hailed as Nigeria’s “Food Basket,” now bears the tragic distinction of hosting over 2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to some sources. This alarming figure is not just in the numbers but a deep-seated humanitarian crisis that demands urgent and comprehensive intervention.

The root of this displacement is traced back to protracted conflicts, primarily between indigenous farming communities and nomadic herders, and other security challenges including banditry and terrorism. These clashes, often over land and water resources or sheer criminality, have escalated over the years, leading to widespread insecurity and the mass exodus of communities from their ancestral homes. The resultant humanitarian crisis has stretched the state’s resources thin, with many IDPs languishing in camps that were initially meant to be temporary refuge. Many communities in Zone A, Zone B, and Zone C, particularly in Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Kwande, Gwer East, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi, Agatu, Otukpo, among others, are experiencing this insecurity.

Narrating their ordeal in camp to reporters, 35-year-old mother of four, Blessing Aondofa, who left Tse Ukpiam in Guma LGA several years ago to live at the Ichuwa IDPs camp along the UniAgric Road North Bank, said it has been traumatic living in the camp but they could not go back home.

“We cannot go back because attackers are still roaming our villages and whoever they meet in the village is not spared. We are going through hard times despite the intervention from the state government and other organisations. We want to go back to our homes and return to our farms to produce food from where we provide for our children who are also denied proper education.

“As we speak, my husband now goes about searching for menial jobs to do in order to provide for us. But we want to go back to our ancestral homes and work on our farms,” she said.

Like in parts of the North East, the plight of the IDPs in Benue cannot be overstated. Many live in overcrowded camps with inadequate access to basic amenities such as clean water, healthcare and education. The government’s role in providing consistent support is paramount. This includes not only the provision of immediate relief materials but also the development of programmes aimed at economic empowerment and psychological support to help IDPs rebuild their lives.

While the existence of IDP camps has been crucial in providing temporary shelter, they are not a sustainable solution. The ultimate goal should be to close these camps by facilitating the safe and voluntary return of displaced persons to their communities. This process requires meticulous planning, including the reconstruction of destroyed homes, restoration of essential services, and assurance of security to prevent further displacement.

Addressing the underlying causes of this displacement necessitates a robust political response. Thankfully, the governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has said he is ready to take the bull by the horn when he declared that “My dream is to see a day when every internally displaced person returns to his ancestral home and no longer requires specific assistance or protection.”

We urge the governor to walk his talk.

Daily Trust also believes that both the federal and state governments should engage in sincere dialogue with all stakeholders, including community leaders, herders’ associations, and farming communities, to broker lasting peace. Such discussions should aim to establish clear land use policies, conflict resolution mechanisms, and mutual understanding among the diverse groups inhabiting the region.

A significant factor contributing to the crisis is the presence of ungoverned spaces that serve as breeding grounds for criminal activities. The government must assert control over these areas through increased security presence and infrastructural development. By doing so, it can deter criminal elements and instil confidence among returning populations.

To have these many people displaced in a state should be a worrying sign for any government and an alarming performance index that does not speak well of the government’s attention to welfare. We are aware that the crisis predates the present administration.

The federal and state governments should, as a matter of urgency, secure their homelands and means of sustenance, be it their farms or other means of livelihood so they can return to their homes and fend for themselves in peace and security, which they are entitled to as humans and as citizens of this country. The federal government must not fail in its duty to secure lives, so too its agencies in their duty to at least make life tolerable for victims of violence.

The suffering, the security of lives of Nigerians and their well-being are far too important to be shoved under the carpet.

The humanitarian crisis in Benue State is a complex interplay of historical grievances, resource competition and governance challenges. However, with decisive political action, sustained support for IDPs and a commitment to restoring security and governance, there lies a pathway to lasting peace and prosperity for the people of Benue.