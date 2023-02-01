The Benefits of Growing Broadband Penetration in Nigeria

It was recently reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission has calculated the country’s internet penetration now sits at 46%. As has been pointed out, this…

It was recently reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission has calculated the country’s internet penetration now sits at 46%. As has been pointed out, this leaves Nigeria with a lot of work if it’s going to meet the target of 70% broadband penetration by 2025.

That figure differs from the rates of internet penetration which, at the beginning of 2022, stood at around 51%. The distinction is in the quality of the connection, any internet connection, no matter how slow, counts as access to the World Wide Web, while the NCC classifies broadband as a connection that is at least 25 Mbps (or 10 Mbps in rural areas) and costs N390 or less per gigabyte.

To help meet the 70% target, the government plans to lay around 120,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across the country, connecting Nigerian homes to the new high-capacity submarine cables installed off the country’s coastlines.

Whenever discussions about broadband penetration like this arise, the talk is usually about how it will improve economic productivity. However, there isn’t always flesh put on these bones.

So what effects could greater access to quality internet connections have in Nigeria and what benefits would this bring to the country, the economy, and its people?

New Forms of Entertainment

Improvements to technology and infrastructure always get quickly equated with boosts to the economy, but there is much more to it than that. For a start, the internet will allow more Nigerians to be able to access new forms of entertainment.

This list of entertainment options is long. Firstly, there’s music as the speeds being talked about by the NCC are capable of allowing Nigerians to stream their favourite tracks over the internet. The same is true for video streaming with both international services like Netflix and domestic platforms like irokotv available to connected Nigerians.

Better internet connections will also allow Nigerians to begin playing games online. The range of options in this area is very diverse thanks to the minimum connection speed of 25 Mbps. This includes popular titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and League of Legends, all of which require permanent internet connections to play.

iGaming is also possible when you have reliable internet. Since the early 2000s, demand for online card rooms increased as more people gained access to broadband. It’s why sites like PokerStars are popular in regions like North America and Europe, where broadband is nearly universal. The popularity comes from the fact that they allow their users to play poker online for real money rather than having to travel to a land-based venue instead. In addition to individual games, these platforms facilitate their own tournaments that allow players to test their skills against some of the most talented people in poker and mix with like-minded people.

Entertainment services like this can provide economic benefits to the businesses providing these services and the advertisers that pay to promote their wares on the platforms. But there’s more to it than that as entertainment like this is enjoyable as it offers a way to relax, opportunities to socialise, and blow off some steam. This can have both tangible and intangible benefits to the population and the wider economy.

Boosting Local Entrepreneurship

Being an entrepreneur is infinitely easier when you have a reliable and fast internet connection. It allows you to find new suppliers and customers, as well as access resources to help you improve your business.

In rural areas, an internet connection can help farmers to get better prices for their crops, as well as sell directly to consumers, giving them a bigger slice of the pie. Meanwhile, in urban areas, digital platforms can allow entrepreneurs to connect with more customers within their local area.

It’s not just about helping small businesses trade within Nigeria, either. Better internet can allow them to export their products and services outside of the country, bringing in valuable cash for them and the country as a whole.

Improving Education

Of course, not everyone wants to be an entrepreneur. But that doesn’t mean the economic benefits can’t extend to other people.

Better quality internet connections can also facilitate access to more and better education. Learning new skills is one of the best ways to improve your job prospects but it can be hard to fit an in-person course into a busy schedule.

Online courses, however, are much more convenient and will make it much easier for Nigerians to improve their skills and employability.