OPAY: Scholarship
THE BEARING: Why Today’s Women Monetize Love.

Between financial prudence and love for a child
    By Suleiman Hassan, Muslim M Yusuf, And Daniel Ariyo O.

In this age, many women sell an idealized version of themselves – from their physical appearance to the emotional availability they offer in a relationship.

Dating apps have commodified human connection, where swiping right or left is an exchange, and the promise of “love” is the ultimate prize.

Why is this happening?

Why do women sell their love, attention, and affection?

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.

