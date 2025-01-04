THE BEARING: Why Today’s Women Monetize Love.

More Podcasts
In this age, many women sell an idealized version of themselves – from their physical appearance to the emotional availability they offer in a relationship.
Dating apps have commodified human connection, where swiping right or left is an exchange, and the promise of “love” is the ultimate prize.
Why is this happening?
Why do women sell their love, attention, and affection?
Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.
