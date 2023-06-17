✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: Why Student Loan May Not Work In Nigeria

Download Here Education is critical to every economy around the world, non more so than Nigeria. One of the biggest issue facing education in Africa’s…

    By Mardia Umar

More Podcasts

Download Here

Education is critical to every economy around the world, non more so than Nigeria. One of the biggest issue facing education in Africa’s largest economy is funding.  The president of Nigeria recently signed the student loan bill into law to tackle the issue of funding.

THE BEARING: Real Reasons Nigeria Will Always Stand Strong

THE BEARING: “Why I Stayed In An Abusive Marriage”

But will the Student Loan Work in Nigeria? In this episode of The Bearing, we find out.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: