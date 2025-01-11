✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
THE BEARING: Why Some Parents Give Their Children “Meaningless” names.

Arabic names,Hausa names,Islam,Religion,Africa names,Civilization,Why North bears Arabic names,Northern Nigeria,Modernity,Culture
    By Suleiman Hassan, Muslim M Yusuf, Daniel A Oluwole

The Hausa people, one of West Africa’s largest ethnic groups, have a rich tradition of naming children.
These names carry meanings that often reflect a connection to family, character, or nature.

But recently, there’s been a noticeable shift with some parents giving their children Arabic sounding names that often betray a lack of clear understanding of the meaning behind them.
THE BEARING: Why Today’s Women Monetize Love.

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out when the trend started, why and how?

