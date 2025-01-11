THE BEARING: Why Some Parents Give Their Children “Meaningless” names.

Download Here:

The Hausa people, one of West Africa’s largest ethnic groups, have a rich tradition of naming children.

These names carry meanings that often reflect a connection to family, character, or nature.

But recently, there’s been a noticeable shift with some parents giving their children Arabic sounding names that often betray a lack of clear understanding of the meaning behind them.

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigerian Workers Are Becoming Less Productive By The Day

SPONSOR AD

THE BEARING: Why Today’s Women Monetize Love.

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out when the trend started, why and how?