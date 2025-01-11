THE BEARING: Why Some Parents Give Their Children “Meaningless” names.

More Podcasts
The Hausa people, one of West Africa’s largest ethnic groups, have a rich tradition of naming children.
These names carry meanings that often reflect a connection to family, character, or nature.
But recently, there’s been a noticeable shift with some parents giving their children Arabic sounding names that often betray a lack of clear understanding of the meaning behind them.
NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigerian Workers Are Becoming Less Productive By The Day
SPONSOR AD
THE BEARING: Why Today’s Women Monetize Love.
Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out when the trend started, why and how?
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.