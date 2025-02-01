✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: Why People, Including Some Mothers, Prefer Male Children.

Parents’ joy hearing their baby’s first word
    By Suleiman Hassan, Muslim M Yusuf, Daniel A Oluwole

The desire for male children as against female children continues to dominate the thoughts of people; sometimes, this even leads to clear discrimination.

In some communities, having a male child is considered a source of pride and indicates the continued survival of the family.

Why do some people prefer having male children to having female children?

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.

