THE BEARING: Why People, Including Some Mothers, Prefer Male Children.

Download Here:

The desire for male children as against female children continues to dominate the thoughts of people; sometimes, this even leads to clear discrimination.

In some communities, having a male child is considered a source of pride and indicates the continued survival of the family.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: Does The Future Of PDP Hang In The Balance?

THE BEARING: Why Nigerian Youths Do Not See Teaching As A Profession

Why do some people prefer having male children to having female children?

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.