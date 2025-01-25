THE BEARING: Why Nigerian Youths Do Not See Teaching As A Profession

Download Here:

Teaching has always been regarded as a noble profession – teachers shape the future, impact lives, and play a vital role in the development of any nation.

But in many Nigerian communities, teaching is no longer viewed as a prestigious profession.

SPONSOR AD

Why is this the case?

THE BEARING: Why Women Still Wear Facemasks Long After COVID-19

NIGERIA DAILY: Is Agriculture The Answer To Economic Hardship?

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.