✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

THE BEARING: Why Nigerian Youths Do Not See Teaching As A Profession

FILE PHOTO: A Nigerian teacher, Teachers
FILE PHOTO: A Nigerian teacher
    By Suleiman Hassan, Muslim M Yusuf, Daniel A Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here:

Teaching has always been regarded as a noble profession – teachers shape the future, impact lives, and play a vital role in the development of any nation.

But in many Nigerian communities, teaching is no longer viewed as a prestigious profession.

SPONSOR AD

Why is this the case?

THE BEARING: Why Women Still Wear Facemasks Long After COVID-19

NIGERIA DAILY: Is Agriculture The Answer To Economic Hardship?

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories