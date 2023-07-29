✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
THE BEARING: Why Military Takeover Are On The Rise In Africa

Download Here Military coups were a regular occurrence in Africa in the decades after independence and there is concern they are starting to become more…

This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN – Télé Sahel on July 26, 2023 shows Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane (C), spokesperson for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) speaking during a televised statement. – Soldiers claimed on July 26, 2023 to have overthrown the government of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum in a statement read out on national television, after a day in which the leader was detained in his official residence. (Photo by – / ORTN – Télé Sahel / AFP)
    By Mardia Umar

Download Here

Military coups were a regular occurrence in Africa in the decades after independence and there is concern they are starting to become more frequent.

In this episode of The Bearing, we find out why Military takeover are on the rise.

