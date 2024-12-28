THE BEARING: Why Do People Change When They Assume Position Of Power?

Download Here:

Why does the person you used to call and chat with no more pick your calls or seldom do? why does the person you used to know now talks and acts differently, sometimes with arrogance and sometimes with a behavioral pattern that suggests you need favour from them?

Why does the person you used to know and relate with freely now seem a bit or fully withdrawn after assuming a position of authority?

SPONSOR AD

THE BEARING: How To Have The Best Of Christmas Amidst Rising Costs

NIGERIA DAILY: The Story Behind The Sokoto Airstrike

Join us on this episode of The Bearing to find out.