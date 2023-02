Download here Its now 6 days to the elections, everyone should be fully ready and eager to vote. NIGERIA DAILY: Voters From 240…

Download here

Its now 6 days to the elections, everyone should be fully ready and eager to vote.

NIGERIA DAILY: Voters From 240 Canceled Poling Units Speak Up

THE BEARING: Is Anger A Reflection Of Who You Truly Are?

With all necessary permutations in place and intense politicking and campaign, who has won the hearts of Nigerians?

In this episode of our weekly podcast The Bearing, we will be asking who will most likely win and become the next president of Nigeria?