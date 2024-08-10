THE BEARING: Things You Must Do Before Turning 30

Download Here: Being a 20-something can be both exciting and daunting. Because you would only be 20 something once. The twenties are a time of…

Download Here:

Being a 20-something can be both exciting and daunting. Because you would only be 20 something once.



The twenties are a time of freedom, a period where you begin to become independent, take steps in the working world, and look for the partner you’ll have for a lifetime.

THE BEARING: How Rising Costs Shape Student Meal Choices

NIGERIA DAILY: What Nigerians Need to Know Before Investing In Shares

It’s the time where you define how the rest of your life will be.

Join us in this episode of the Bearing as we look at realistic expectations from people in their 20s.